GBP/USD rallies on Thursday as Greenback gives up ground post-US PPI

- GBP/USD climbed back over 1.3100 after mid-week slump into 1.3000.
- US PPI inflation figures didn’t spark significant moves, but kept Fed rate cut hopes pinned.
- Market’s see an overwhelming likelihood of a quarter-point Fed cut next week.
GBP/USD turned higher on Thursday, rising back above the 1.3100 handle after the Greenback went limp amid a broad-market uptick in risk-on market sentiment. US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data wrapped around median market estimates, failing to deliver a concise picture of US price growth factors, but still kept market expectations of an impending Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut keel-side down.
Friday will deliver only mid-tier Consumer Inflation Expectations from the UK side, while US markets will be looking out for another print of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September. Markets will be looking for one last improvement in the key consumer outlook survey before heading into next week’s looming Fed rate call.
US PPI rose to 0.2% MoM in August, with core PPI accelerating to 0.3% MoM. Headline PPI was forecast to rise to 0.1% from the previous 0.0%, while core PPI was expected to rise to 0.2% from July’s -0.2% contraction. Despite the near-term upswing, annualized PPI inflation figures were much more attractive to investors, with YoY headline PPI easing to 1.7% from the previous period’s revised 2.1%, and ticking below the expected 1.8%. Core annualized PPI also beat the expected print, holding steady at 2.4% YoY versus the expected 2.5% uptick.
US Initial Jobless Claims also rose slightly higher for the week ended September 6, increasing to the expected 230K from the previous week’s revised 228K.
With PPI inflation remaining tame and the number of unemployment benefits seekers holding firmly in tepid territory, little lies in the way of a first rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on September 18. The Fed is broadly expected to deliver a 25 bps cut to kick off 2024’s late-starting rate cut cycle. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in over 80% odds of the Fed cutting by a quarter point next week, with a slim 20% still leaning into hopes for an initial double-cut for 50 bps. Rate traders also overwhelmingly expect the Fed to deliver four cuts in total, with December’s rate call expected to land between 425 and 450 bps.
Economic Indicator
Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY)
The Producer Price Index ex Food & energy released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Those volatile products such as food and energy are excluded in order to capture an accurate calculation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.4%
Consensus: 2.5%
Previous: 2.4%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
GBP/USD price forecast
GBP/USD took advantage of the Greenback’s Thursday weakness, climbing back above the 1.3100 handle after dipping below the key figure earlier this week. Cable staunched the bleed in the mid-week, bounding just north of the 1.3000 round figure.
Price action continues to lean firmly into the bullish side, with bids trading well above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2970. Short pressure has still kept bidding below recent multi-year highs just north of 1.3250, however an extended decline to the 200-day EEMA at 1.2757 is looking increasingly unlikely.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
