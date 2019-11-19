GBP/USD prints fresh lows, remains above 1.2900

- Pound drops modestly on a quiet day for markets.
- US dollar posts mix results weakened by lower yields.
The GBP/USD pair dropped further during the American session at a slow pace and printed a fresh daily low at 1.2919. It trades at 1.2923, holding a bearish bias as it continues to retreat after approaching 1.3000 last week.
The pound lost ground also against the yen and the euro on Tuesday, on a day with limited price action. Still, the pound continues to show some strength as it has been the case since mid-October. Today in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn will hold the first debate ahead of the general election.
The US dollar did not benefit today from housing data that showed a strong rebound in October. Lower US yields weighed on the greenback. The 10-year yield dropped below 1.80% for the first time since November 4. Tomorrow FOMC minutes will be released.
“It was a quiet day for financial markets, with light data flow and speakers. However, it was noticeable that fixed income markets rallied despite equity markets being stable, suggestive of a market that remains cautious about the growth outlook. The immediate focus remains on the US-China trade talks, and markets seem reluctant to move much in either direction until they are resolved”, explained ANZ analyst.
GBP fails again near 1.3000
On Monday, GBP/USD reached at 1.2983 the strongest level in almost a month and then pulled back. For the third time in thirty days, the upside in the pair is capped around 1.3000. A consolidation above would clear the way to more gains, probably signaling a resumption of the rally. On the flip side, 1.2915 is the immediate support followed then by 1.2865/70 and then 1.2820.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2923
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2874
|Daily SMA50
|1.2634
|Daily SMA100
|1.2464
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2986
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2908
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
