US: Homebuilding is gradually gaining momentum – Wells Fargo

Data released today showed that housing starts rose 3.8% in October, to a 1.31 million (annual rate) and building permits jumped 5%. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that new residential construction continues to gradually creep higher amid lower mortgage rates, firming demand and rising builder optimism.
Key Quotes:
“Housing starts rose 3.8% in October to a 1.314 million-unit pace, roughly in line with expectations and 8.5% stronger than October last year. Still, the headline numbers have been nothing to write home about in recent months—on a non-seasonally adjusted year-to-date basis, starts are running 0.6% below last year’s pace, and October was only the second monthly increase in overall starts in the past six months.”
“The single-family data tell a more positive story. Although down 1.3% compared to the same period last year, single-family starts have risen five of the past six months. The trend is clearly improving—the 2.0% rise in October brought single-family starts to a 936,000-unit pace, the strongest since January.”
“Permits handily beat expectations, rising 5.0% to a 1.461 million-unit pace, the strongest since May 2007 and 14.1% above the pace from October last year”.
“Builders remain confident—the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, a forward-looking measure of the single-family market, declined one point to 70 in November, but remains at healthy levels, particularly compared to the end of last year when it fell to 56. The slight decline follows four consecutive increases, and the index continues to point to “ongoing positive conditions, spurred in part by low mortgage rates and continued job growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a significant lead in the polls.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone.
Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market
Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.