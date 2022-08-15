- GBP/USD resists extending two-day downtrend despite recent inaction.
- BOE’s Bailey shows readiness for a ‘review’ on UK PM Candidate Truss’ criticism.
- UK employment, retail sales and inflation data to decorate calendar, Fed Minutes will be eyed too.
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.2150 during Monday’s Asians session. In doing so, the cable pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness while paying less heed to the uncertainty surrounding the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move.
The Telegraph came out with the news suggesting that Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey would be “open to a review” of the central bank’s mandate after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss criticized its approach to inflation. The news should have gained major attention as Truss is the front runner in the UK PM race and has signaled, per Bloomberg News, that she would “look again” at the BOE’s mandate “to make sure it is tough enough on inflation.”
On a different page, the US Dollar Index (DXY) renews its daily bottom around 105.60, remains pressured around the monthly low, as traders weigh the recently downbeat US inflation data and the hawkish Fedspeak.
It should be noted that the UK’s softer prints of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) joined better-than-forecast Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August to weigh on the GBP/USD prices the previous day.
During the weekend, a probable meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as signaled by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), appeared to have favored the risk-on mood. Also positive for the mood were headlines suggesting improved coronavirus conditions in China's financial hub Shanghai. However, the increased count of the US lawmakers who is visiting Taiwan challenges the sentiment.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured at around 2.84% after posting weekly losses by the end of Friday. Further, S&P 500 Futures print 0.25% intraday losses while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.65% on a day by the press time. It’s worth noting that Wall Street rallied on Friday.
Having witnessed a short-covering move, GBP/USD traders may observe Monday’s Empire State Manufacturing PMI for August for fresh impulse. However, major attention will be given to the UK’s top-tier data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD bounces off 50-DMA support near 1.2130 but remains on the seller’s radar unless staying below a two-month-old resistance line, around 1.2260 by the press time. Also acting as the key support is an upward sloping support trend line from mid-July, close to 1.2090 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2143
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2099
|Daily SMA50
|1.2138
|Daily SMA100
|1.2425
|Daily SMA200
|1.2913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2217
|Previous Daily Low
|1.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2277
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2204
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2322
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the backfoot above 0.7100 after China data dump miss
AUD/USD is on the defensive above 0.7100, as traders assess disappointing Chinese activity data and the PBOC rate cuts. The pair consolidates the biggest weekly jump since late 2020 amid a broadly stable US dollar while US-China concerns grab attention.
USD/JPY drops to near 133.00 after Japan PM Kishida's comments
USD/JPY is trading around 133.00 even though Japanese Q2 GDP missed estimates with +0.5%. Japan's PM Kishida said to keep imported wheat prices unchanged despite inflation. The pullback in the US Treasury yields and the dollar is weighing on the pair.
Gold struggles around $1,800, with key focus on Fed Minutes
Gold Price is struggling to find demand at the start of the week near the $1,800 mark, as bulls give into the bearish pressures amid a cautious risk sentiment. XAU/USD yielded a weekly close above key 50 DMA, Fed Minutes in focus.
Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters 'cup-and-handle' breakout mode
The Shiba Inu breakout appears almost ten days after SHIB's addition to Binance Card. SHIB broke out of its prevailing "cup-and-handle" pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!