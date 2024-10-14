- GBP/USD remains in a tight range between 1.3010 and 1.3095, pressured by the 50-DMA at 1.3104 and support at 1.3000.
- Momentum favors sellers, with the RSI in bearish territory, suggesting potential for a lower move toward the 100-DMA at 1.2945.
- A break above 1.3100 could lead to resistance at the October 4 peak of 1.3175, with further gains targeting 1.3200.
The Pound Sterling begins the week on the back foot amid a scarce economic docket on Monday, which will gather traction on Tuesday with the UK’s employment report. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3046 and loses 0.09% amid thin trading conditions.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD consolidates for the third straight day within the 1.3010-1.3095 area, unable to crack the top/bottom of the range, capped on the upside by the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.3104, and on the downside by the 1.3000 figure.
Momentum shows sellers are in charge, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming lower and in bearish territory. This suggests the path of least resistance is downward biased, so GBP/USD traders should be wary of the release of crucial UK data.
If GBP/USD drops below 1.3000, the next support would be the 100-DMA at 1.2945, ahead of the 1.2900 figure. Further losses are seen if the major drops below the 200-DMA at 1.2789.
Conversely, if GBP/USD clears the 1.3100 figure, look for the 50-DMA At 1.3104. A breach of the latter will expose the October 4 peak at 1.3175 before challenging 1.3200,
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.29%
|0.19%
|0.55%
|0.21%
|0.44%
|0.35%
|0.85%
|EUR
|-0.29%
|-0.18%
|0.18%
|-0.00%
|0.17%
|-0.04%
|0.46%
|GBP
|-0.19%
|0.18%
|0.33%
|0.04%
|0.39%
|0.16%
|0.62%
|JPY
|-0.55%
|-0.18%
|-0.33%
|-0.35%
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|0.28%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.35%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|0.47%
|AUD
|-0.44%
|-0.17%
|-0.39%
|0.09%
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|0.38%
|NZD
|-0.35%
|0.04%
|-0.16%
|0.16%
|-0.16%
|0.08%
|0.44%
|CHF
|-0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.62%
|-0.28%
|-0.47%
|-0.38%
|-0.44%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
