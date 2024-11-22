GBP/USD Price Forecast: Stumbles and hovers around 1.2520, ahead of next week data

- GBP/USD sinks further following poor performances in key UK economic indicators and rising geopolitical concerns.
- Technical analysis highlights potential for the pair to test significant supports at 1.2445 and possibly the year-to-date low of 1.2299.
- RSI indicates oversold conditions, suggesting a heavy bearish pressure but not yet at extreme levels.
The Pound Sterling extends its losses against the Greenback for the third straight day, is down 0.47% after UK Flash PMIs and Retail Sales data disappointed investors. This and heightened geopolitical tensions due to Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, bolstered the American currency. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2529 after hitting a daily high of 1.2594.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2520; market players await next week’s US-UK docket
The market mood shifted positively, capping Greenback’s advance. Although the GBP/USD remains pressured, next week’s economic docket will be crucial in dictating the direction.
In the UK, the economic docket will be scarce. First, Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli will give a speech on Monday, followed by the release of the CBI Distributive Trades. Next would be Car Production, Nationwide Housing Prices, and the Financial Stability Report.
Across the pond, the US schedule will feature housing data, the release of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting minutes, Durable Goods Orders and the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index,
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is trending down, extending its bearish bias. Sellers are eyeing intermediate support at 1.2445, the May 9 swing low. If breached, the pair could refresh year-to-date (YTD) lows of 1.2299, which were hit on April 22.
Indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned oversold beneath the 30 level. Nevertheless, it has not reached extreme levels, usually seen in solid trends. In the case of a downtrend, the 20 level would suggest the GBP/USD is oversold.
Conversely, if bulls move in and reclaim 1.2600, look for a test of November’s 20 peaks at 1.2714 as the next resistance. If surpassed, the next stop would be the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2818.
GBP/USD Price Chart – Daily
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.72%
|0.63%
|0.25%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|0.57%
|0.94%
|EUR
|-0.72%
|-0.08%
|-0.45%
|-0.61%
|-0.44%
|-0.14%
|0.23%
|GBP
|-0.63%
|0.08%
|-0.37%
|-0.53%
|-0.38%
|-0.06%
|0.31%
|JPY
|-0.25%
|0.45%
|0.37%
|-0.15%
|0.00%
|0.31%
|0.69%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|0.61%
|0.53%
|0.15%
|0.14%
|0.47%
|0.84%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|0.44%
|0.38%
|0.00%
|-0.14%
|0.33%
|0.72%
|NZD
|-0.57%
|0.14%
|0.06%
|-0.31%
|-0.47%
|-0.33%
|0.36%
|CHF
|-0.94%
|-0.23%
|-0.31%
|-0.69%
|-0.84%
|-0.72%
|-0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
