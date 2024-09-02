- GBP/USD fails to hold above July high of 1.3142, closing August at 1.3122, hinting at possible consolidation.
- Daily chart reveals a ‘bullish-harami’ pattern; clearing 1.3199 could aim for YTD high of 1.3266.
- Downside break below 1.3109 risks fall to 1.3044 and further to the 50-DMA at 1.2894.
- Momentum leans neutral to bullish, with RSI positive but stabilizing.
The GBP/USD begins September on a slight positive tone and trades at 1.3152, up by over 0.20% during the North American session. The session is expected to be light as US financial markets remain closed in observance of Labor Day.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD monthly chart witnessed a breakout failure of the July 2023 monthly high of 1.3142. Traders failed to achieve a daily close above the latter, ending August at 1.3122.
From a weekly chart standpoint, the GBP/USD is set for consolidation at around the 1.3140-1.3270 range before the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which would be crucial for the US Federal Reserve to determine the size of the first-rate cut at the September 18 meeting.
Meanwhile, from a daily chart point of view, the GBP/USD is forming a ‘bullish-harami’ candle chart pattern, though traders must clear last Friday’s peak at 1.3199 before the pair can aim toward the year-to-date (YTD) highs of 1.3266.
Conversely, if GBP/USD consolidates and breaks below the August 29 swing low of 1.3109, this could exacerbate a drop toward the latest support level seen at the July 17 swing high of 1.3044 before slumping to the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2894.
Momentum is neutral to bullish biased, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bullish territory but has turned flat.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.15%
|-0.13%
|0.60%
|0.07%
|-0.31%
|0.23%
|0.32%
|EUR
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.75%
|0.20%
|-0.14%
|0.37%
|0.46%
|GBP
|0.13%
|-0.03%
|0.70%
|0.15%
|-0.20%
|0.37%
|0.39%
|JPY
|-0.60%
|-0.75%
|-0.70%
|-0.58%
|-0.87%
|-0.24%
|-0.36%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.20%
|-0.15%
|0.58%
|-0.33%
|0.15%
|0.24%
|AUD
|0.31%
|0.14%
|0.20%
|0.87%
|0.33%
|0.51%
|0.60%
|NZD
|-0.23%
|-0.37%
|-0.37%
|0.24%
|-0.15%
|-0.51%
|0.08%
|CHF
|-0.32%
|-0.46%
|-0.39%
|0.36%
|-0.24%
|-0.60%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady slightly above 1.1050
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range slightly above 1.1050 on the first trading day of September. The US Dollar struggles to build on the previous week's gains as trading conditions remain thin, with US markets remaining closed on Labor Day.
GBP/USD trades in tight channel below 1.3150
GBP/USD moves sideways below 1.3150 in the second half of the day on Monday. Financial markets in the US remain closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday, not allowing the pair to make a decisive move in either direction.
Gold fluctuates at around $2,500 to start the week
Gold struggles to find direction on Monday as it continues to move up and down at around $2,500. Later in the week, key macroeconomic data releases from the US, including August PMI figures and the jobs report, could trigger the next big action in XAU/USD.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin at risk of further decline, Ethereum recovers to $2,500, XRP holds steady at $0.55
Bitcoin and Ethereum gain ground on Monday after opening September in the red. XRP hovers around $0.55 as pro-crypto attorneys discuss the impact of a possible SEC appeal to the Ripple lawsuit ruling.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.