GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stuck in a range around mid-1.2700s, 23.6% Fibo. level

- GBP/USD lacks any firm directional bias and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
- A modest USD downtick lends some support, though recession fears keep a lid on the major.
- The mixed technical setup further warrants caution for aggressive traders ahead of UK data.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillates in a narrow range below a one-week high, around the 1.2785 region touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.2700s, nearly unchanged for the day and holding steady around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downfall from a 15-month peak touched in July.
Retreating US Treasury bond yields drags the US Dollar (USD) away from its highest level in more than two months, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, rising bets for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) underpins the British Pound (GBP) and lend some support to the major. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer, along with looming recession risks, helps limit the downside for the safe-haven buck and keeps a lid on any further gains for the pair.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair, so far, has been struggling to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart, though have recovered from the bearish territory, are yet to confirm a positive bias. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent modest recovery move from the 100-day SMA support, around the 1.2615 region, or the lowest level since June 30 touched earlier this week.
In the meantime, any subsequent move-up is more likely to confront resistance near the overnight swing high, around the 1.2765 region, ahead of the 1.2800 mark and the 1.2820 confluence. The latter comprises the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 38.2% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for some meaningful appreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the mid-1.2800s and climb further towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2875-1.2880 region, en route to the 1.2900 round figure.
On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the 1.2700 mark, now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which spot prices could slide back to challenge the 100-day SMA, currently around the 1.2625 region. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the 1.2500 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near the 1.2530-1.2525 horizontal zone. The corrective decline could get extended towards the 1.2440-1.2435 support before spot prices eventually drop to the 1.2400 round figure.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2746
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2772
|Daily SMA50
|1.2785
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2375
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2788
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2703
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2819
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
