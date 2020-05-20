GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles between 50-day SMA, monthly resistance-turned-support

- GBP/USD stays mildly positive above monthly support line (previous resistance).
- May 08 top can lure buyers past-50-day SMA.
- Monthly low, key Fibonacci retracements can keep sellers hopeful during fresh declines.
Despite stepping back from 50-day SMA the previous day, GBP/USD carries the break of monthly falling trend line while taking the bids near 1.2260 amid early Wednesday.
That said, the pair aims to challenge May 08 high of 1.2467 beyond 1.2283 immediate resistance comprising 50-day SMA.
During the quote’s further rise past-1.2467, highs marked during the April month around 1.2640/50 will be the key.
Meanwhile, pair’s declines below the resistance-turned-support line of 1.236 can refresh the monthly low of 1.2075.
However, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March-April rise, respectively around 1.2025 and 1.1880, can check the bears below 1.2075.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2256
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2355
|Daily SMA50
|1.2294
|Daily SMA100
|1.2651
|Daily SMA200
|1.2664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2296
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2184
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2417
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls catch a breather at 10-week top above 0.6500
UD/USD consolidates Tuesday’s daily gains from the highest since March 10. Broad US dollar weakness helps the Aussie pair to overcome China’s trade-negative measures.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, eye 108 level
USD/JPY bulls taking back control as risk mood sours once again. Yen is advancing with the US dollar firming up across the board. Vaccine hopes dwindle away, Fed reminds of risks and trade wars are forever casting a dark cloud.
Gold: Probes $1,750 as US dollar stays sluggish
Gold prices remain modestly positive around $1,749, up 0.24% on a day, amid the early Wednesday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s recoveries from $1,726 amid mixed catalysts. FOMC minutes, developments on trade war, virus will be in focus.
WTI slips below $32.00 despite API stockpiles draw, EIA data eyed
WTI extends pullback from nine-week high with an additional 1.0% loss. API weekly stockpiles drop 4.8 million barrels versus the previous build of 7.6 million barrels. US Dollar drops to a two-week low, risk-tone remains sluggish.
Vaccines vex, inflation to fall
Several inflation reports are due on Wednesday. Gold and silver made a convincing rebound, highlighting a well preserved trendlline. NASDAQ100 continued to fail in regaining the February gap, ditto for DAX, while SPX and DOW30 couldnt get near the April highs.