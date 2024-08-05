- GBP/USD falls to 1.2772, down 0.20%, following significant losses in global markets.
- Technicals show bearish momentum; RSI suggests further declines.
- Key supports: August 2 low at 1.2707, 100-DMA at 1.2683, 200-DMA at 1.2645.
- For bullish reversal, GBP/USD needs to pass 50-DMA at 1.2786 and August 2 high at 1.2840, aiming for 1.2860 and 1.2900.
The Pound Sterling edges lower after trimming some of its earlier losses due to a bloodbath in the financial markets, led by Asian equities, which triggered circuit breakers halting trading as losses deepened. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2772, down by 0.20%.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Last Friday, the GBP/USD seemed poised to test higher prices, but due to risk aversion and investors seeking safety, the Cable was under pressure during the Asian and European sessions.
Momentum, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), shifted bearishly, and with sellers in charge, further losses loom.
As of writing, the GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2800, and the 50-day moving average (DMA) is at 1.2786, leading for a deeper pullback. If the pair slides below the August 2 low of 1.2707, that could pave the way to test the 100-DMA at 1.2683. A breach of the latter will expose the 200-DMA at 1.2645, which, once broken, would shift and turn the pair bearish.
For a bullish reversal, the GBP/USD must clear the 50-DMA and the August 2 peak at 1.2840. Once hurdle, the next resistance will be the June 12 high at 1.2860, ahead of 1.2900.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.50%
|0.38%
|-2.39%
|-0.24%
|0.43%
|0.32%
|-1.05%
|EUR
|0.50%
|0.80%
|-2.06%
|0.14%
|0.95%
|0.72%
|-0.66%
|GBP
|-0.38%
|-0.80%
|-2.77%
|-0.64%
|0.14%
|-0.08%
|-1.45%
|JPY
|2.39%
|2.06%
|2.77%
|2.27%
|2.87%
|2.83%
|1.44%
|CAD
|0.24%
|-0.14%
|0.64%
|-2.27%
|0.71%
|0.56%
|-0.99%
|AUD
|-0.43%
|-0.95%
|-0.14%
|-2.87%
|-0.71%
|-0.23%
|-1.59%
|NZD
|-0.32%
|-0.72%
|0.08%
|-2.83%
|-0.56%
|0.23%
|-1.37%
|CHF
|1.05%
|0.66%
|1.45%
|-1.44%
|0.99%
|1.59%
|1.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
