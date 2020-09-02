GBP/USD Price Analysis: Short setup stars alligned for POC/ 61.8% confluence target to 1.3203/20

Developing story
Besides the recent comeback in the greenback and dovish rhetoric from the Bank fo England, the technical confluence is aligning for GBP/USD from which bears may wish to consider for a shorting playbook.
Daily chart
The past week's volume point of control has a confluence with both the prior resistance as well as a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent bullish impulse.
This confluence offers a deep target on another break below 1.3305. 1.3283 has already been printed which has likely cleared out the buyers.
Meanwhile, with the price below the most recent point of control, the sellers are in control and the retest of the 4-hour resistance adds to the bearish bias.
4HR chart
Hourly chart
In the meantime, there are three targets on display:
1. The first is derived from a day trade perspective, more to come below, monitored and managed from a 15-min time frame for a 1:3 risk to reward ratio.
2. The second is derived from the downside structure, 27th Aug highs, for a swing trading opportunity.
3. The third is derived from the Volume Point of Control for the week commencing 24th August.
15-min chart day trade setup
Monitoring the price action from a 15-min perspective, if the price falls at the resistance and subsequently melts to below the 21 EMA, accompanied by RSI turning bearish, there will be prospects for a short entry.
Bears will ideally want to see a retest of new resistance structure as an entry point for an approximate 1:3 risk to reward ration to target 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at fresh daily lows. The ADP reported an increase of only 428K private-sector jobs in August, below estimates, yet demand for the greenback persist.
GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.3350 afer US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, finding its feet after US ADP NFP missed estimates. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier said the UK refused to guarantee fair competition. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak later.
XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970
Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.
Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market
Time is running out for Bitcoin if it wants to join the upward race of the Ethereum. The King's crown feels the jolts of the Ether which, with overwhelming authority, is holding the positive tone of the market.
WTI continues to be under pressure and breaks $42 per barrel
There was a decent draw noted in the latest weekly round of Department of Energy data (DoE) in the US. Much of this was expected due to hurricane Laura and yesterday's API figure (-6.4mln) also hinted at the same.