GBP/USD Price Analysis: Short setup stars alligned for POC/ 61.8% confluence target to 1.3203/20

Besides the recent comeback in the greenback and dovish rhetoric from the Bank fo England, the technical confluence is aligning for GBP/USD from which bears may wish to consider for a shorting playbook.

Daily chart

The past week's volume point of control has a confluence with both the prior resistance as well as a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent bullish impulse.

This confluence offers a deep target on another break below 1.3305. 1.3283 has already been printed which has likely cleared out the buyers.

Meanwhile, with the price below the most recent point of control, the sellers are in control and the retest of the 4-hour resistance adds to the bearish bias.

4HR chart

Hourly chart

In the meantime, there are three targets on display:

1. The first is derived from a day trade perspective, more to come below, monitored and managed from a 15-min time frame for a 1:3 risk to reward ratio.

2. The second is derived from the downside structure, 27th Aug highs, for a swing trading opportunity.

3. The third is derived from the Volume Point of Control for the week commencing 24th August.

15-min chart day trade setup

Monitoring the price action from a 15-min perspective, if the price falls at the resistance and subsequently melts to below the 21 EMA, accompanied by RSI turning bearish, there will be prospects for a short entry.

Bears will ideally want to see a retest of new resistance structure as an entry point for an approximate 1:3 risk to reward ration to target 1.