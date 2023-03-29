GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers grapple with the pullback from 1.2370 hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD seesaws in a tight range after reversing from a two-month high.
  • One-month-old ascending resistance line challenges bulls despite firmer oscillators.
  • Bears need validation from two-week-long support line before taking control.

GBP/USD stays defensive above 1.2300 amid early Thursday’s Asian session, making rounds to a 15-pip trading range in the last, as bears struggle to keep the reins after the Cable pair reversed from a two-month high the previous day.

That said, the Cable pair took a U-turn from a multi-day top the previous day after an upward-sloping resistance line from late February challenged the bulls. However, the bullish MACD signals and an absence of the overbought RSI (14) seem to have tamed the bearish bias.

Adding strength to the upside bias is the pair’s ability to trade beyond the two-week-old upward-sloping support line and the key moving averages.

With this, the GBP/USD buyers are likely to again challenge the aforementioned resistance line, around 1.2370 by the press time.

In that case, a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since mid-December 2022, around 1.2445-50, gains major attention.

However, likely overbought conditions of the RSI around then could challenge the Cable bulls afterward, if not then the GBP/USD price won’t hesitate to challenge the May 2022 high of around 1.2670.

On the flip side, a two-week-long ascending support line, close to 1.2290 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the pair, a break of which highlights the 10-DMA support of 1.2270.

It should be noted, however, that a clear downside break of the 10-DMA can direct GBP/USD towards the 50-DMA, close to 1.2150 by the press time.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2316
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 1.2342
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2112
Daily SMA50 1.2151
Daily SMA100 1.2108
Daily SMA200 1.1894
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2349
Previous Daily Low 1.2281
Previous Weekly High 1.2344
Previous Weekly Low 1.2167
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2323
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2307
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2299
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2231
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2367
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2392
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2435

 

 

