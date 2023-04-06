GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.2400 within bullish channel as US NFP looms

- GBP/USD remains pressured after reversing from 10-month high in the last two consecutive days.
- One-month-old bullish channel, ascending support line from early March prod Cable bears.
- MACD, RSI suggests further consolidation of weekly gains ahead of top-tier US employment data.
- Bulls need validation from 1.2550 to retake control.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2430 as it extends the two-day downtrend to a sluggish Asian session on Good Friday. In doing so, the Cable pair pares the weekly losses, the fourth consecutive one, while easing from the top line of a one-month-old ascending trend channel.
That said, the GBP/USD pair’s pullback from the short-term key hurdle also gains support from bearish MACD signals and the RSI (14) line’s retreat from the overbought territory, which suggests further declines of the quote.
However, a one-week-old horizontal support area around 1.2430 currently restricts the Cable pair’s immediate downside ahead of an upward-sloping support line from March 08, close to 1.2375.
It’s worth noting, though, that the GBP/USD pair’s weakness past 1.2375 will be tough as the stated channel’s lower line and the 100-SMA, respectively near 1.2350 and 1.2300, could challenge the bears before giving them control.
On the contrary, recovery moves need to cross a downward-sloping resistance line from Tuesday, around 1.2475 by the press time.
Even so, the latest multi-month peak of 1.2525, the highest since June 2022, will precede the aforementioned channel’s top line, around 1.2550, to challenge the GBP/USD buyers.
Should the Cable pair remains firmer past 1.2550, backed by price-positive US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), the odds of witnessing a run-up to a May 2022 high of around 1.2665 can’t be ruled out.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Markets fear depressing data, three scenarios for the US Dollar
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2438
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.2462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2248
|Daily SMA50
|1.2155
|Daily SMA100
|1.2148
|Daily SMA200
|1.1899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2514
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2433
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2464
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2588
EUR/USD eyes fourth weekly gains above 1.0900 despite US Dollar’s bounce ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD bulls keep the reins around 1.0920, retreating of late, as it portrays the typical Good Friday inaction, as well as anxiety ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), during the early hours of the day.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2400 within bullish channel as US NFP looms
GBP/USD drops to 1.2430 as it extends the two-day downtrend to a sluggish Asian session on Good Friday. The Cable pair pares the weekly losses, the fourth consecutive one, while easing from the top line of a one-month-old ascending trend channel.
Gold bulls retreat amid recession woes ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold remains defensive at $2,007 during the early hours of Good Friday, after falling the most in a fortnight. In addition to the holiday-driven lack of liquidity, the cautious mood ahead of the top-tier United States employment data for March also restricts the XAU/USD moves.
Breaking: Dogecoin price drops 5% minutes after Elon Musk’s Twitter restores its bird logo
Dogecoin has dropped after Twitter pulled down the Shiba Inu dog logo and resumed its bird use. DOGE is down almost 8% in the last 24 hours, with the 1-day chart indicating the possibility of a prolonged downtrend.
Markets quiet ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls and prolonged Easter weekend
Stock, bond and FX markets have traded in tight ranges on low volume on Thursday, ahead of Friday's US Non-Farm Payrolls during which the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Canada will be shut due to Easter Bank holidays.