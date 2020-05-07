GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes two-week low ahead of BOE

- GBP/USD drops after the break of the monthly support line.
- 21/10-day SMA confluence adds to the resistance.
- April low on the sellers’ radars.
Having slipped below the monthly support line, now resistance, GBP/USD declines to 1.2315 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair flashes two-week low while testing 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month downside.
Hence, a sustained break below 1.2310, comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement, can aim for April 21 low around 1.2250/45 for a pause before targeting the previous month's bottom near 1.2165.
In a case where the bears dominate past-1.2165, 1.2000 round-figure could be on their radars.
Meanwhile, a confluence of 21 and 10-day SMA around 1.2440 can limit the pair’s recoveries beyond the support-turned-resistance line of 1.2345.
Also likely to challenge the buyers are 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and April month high, respectively around 1.2520 and 1.2650.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2316
|Today Daily Change
|-28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.2344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2447
|Daily SMA50
|1.241
|Daily SMA100
|1.272
|Daily SMA200
|1.2658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.245
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2335
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2379
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2303
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
