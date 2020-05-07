GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes two-week low ahead of BOE

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD drops after the break of the monthly support line.
  • 21/10-day SMA confluence adds to the resistance.
  • April low on the sellers’ radars.

Having slipped below the monthly support line, now resistance, GBP/USD declines to 1.2315 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair flashes two-week low while testing 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month downside.

Hence, a sustained break below 1.2310, comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement, can aim for April 21 low around 1.2250/45 for a pause before targeting the previous month's bottom near 1.2165.

In a case where the bears dominate past-1.2165, 1.2000 round-figure could be on their radars.

Meanwhile, a confluence of 21 and 10-day SMA around 1.2440 can limit the pair’s recoveries beyond the support-turned-resistance line of 1.2345.

Also likely to challenge the buyers are 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and April month high, respectively around 1.2520 and 1.2650.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2316
Today Daily Change -28 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 1.2344
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2447
Daily SMA50 1.241
Daily SMA100 1.272
Daily SMA200 1.2658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.245
Previous Daily Low 1.2335
Previous Weekly High 1.2644
Previous Weekly Low 1.236
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2379
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2406
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2303
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2418
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2492
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2533

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

