GBP/USD declines after struggling at 1.2700, following weak US housing data and strong USD.

Technical outlook shows bearish momentum with an 'evening star' pattern and RSI indicating further downside.

Key support levels are the 50-DMA at 1.2636, 1.2600, and 200-DMA at 1.2555.

For a bullish reversal, GBP/USD needs to surpass 1.2700 and clear resistance at 1.2730/40.

The Pound Sterling lost ground versus the Greenback on Wednesday following the release of US housing data, which highlights the sector's weakness, yet the buck trades at around 8-week highs, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The GBP/USD trades at 1.2642, down 0.34%.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

In Tuesday’s article, I wrote, “The pair formed a ‘bullish piercing’ pattern, hinting that traders could challenge the next resistance seen at 1.2700, yet buyers remain reluctant to lift the GBP/USD towards that level.”

The GBP/USD was unable to reach 1.2700 and has broken below Tuesday’s low of 1.2670, printing a new weekly low of 1.2627, after a three-candlestick chart pattern ‘evening star’ emerged.

Momentum supports sellers, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains bearish and aims lower.

Therefore, the GBP/USD path of least resistance is downwards. It will face the next support level at the 50-DMA at 1.2636. Once that area is surpassed, the psychological 1.2600 mark will follow, ahead of the 200-DMA at 1.2555.

For a bullish continuation, traders must claim 1.2700 and clear a previous support trendline turned resistance at around 1.2730/40.

GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2623 Today Daily Change -0.0063 Today Daily Change % -0.50 Today daily open 1.2686 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2729 Daily SMA50 1.2634 Daily SMA100 1.2642 Daily SMA200 1.2559 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2703 Previous Daily Low 1.267 Previous Weekly High 1.274 Previous Weekly Low 1.2623 Previous Monthly High 1.2801 Previous Monthly Low 1.2446 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.269 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2683 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.267 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2654 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2638 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2703 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2719 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2735