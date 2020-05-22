GBP/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid above 1.2200 inside short-term triangle, UK Retail Sales eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD snaps two-day losing streak while recovering from 1.2185.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement can offer intermediate resistance.
  • Downside break of the triangle will recall sub-1.2100 area on the charts.
  • UK Retail Sales for April become the key fundamental catalyst.

GBP/USD extends recovery moves from 1.2185 while taking the bids near 1.2230, up 0.10% on a day, amid the early Friday trading.

Looking at the Cable’s moves from late-Monday, a short-term falling triangle seems to appear on the hourly (H1) chart. That said, the quote presently confronts an intermediate resistance line, around 1.2235, following the bounce from the formation’s support.

Also Read: UK Retail Sales Preview: Will a third fall finally fell the pound? Yearly figure may steal the show

Should the pullback cross 1.2235, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of May 12-17 fall near 1.2265 can offer extra resistance before fueling the pair towards the pattern’s upper line, at 1.2275 now.

It should also be noted that the pair’s rise past-1.2275 enables it to cross 1.2300 round-figure and aim for May 13 high near 1.2340 before rising further.

On the downside, the pair’s declines below 1.2185 support can wait for the validation from the 1.2170 rest-point, which if broken can drag the quote to the monthly low surrounding 1.2075.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.223
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.2223
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2344
Daily SMA50 1.2276
Daily SMA100 1.2632
Daily SMA200 1.2666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.225
Previous Daily Low 1.2186
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2125
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY bulls pause below 108.00 on BOJ’s status-quo

USD/JPY bulls pause below 108.00 on BOJ’s status-quo

USD/JPY drops towards 107.50 after BOJ’s maintained the status-quo at its emergency meeting on Friday. BOJ cited virus outbreak fears, shows readiness to act. US-China tussle intensifies with the latest statements from the National People's Congress.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Sideways churn continues near mid-0.6500s

AUD/USD: Sideways churn continues near mid-0.6500s

AUD/USD lacks a clear directional bias despite Australia's outlook downgrade by Fitch. RBA's reduced bond purchases could be helping the AUD avoid losses. China's decision to raise its fiscal deficit target may bode well for the AUD. 

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD remains above 0.6100, shrugs off New Zealand Retail Sales data

NZD/USD remains above 0.6100, shrugs off New Zealand Retail Sales data

NZD/USD pays a little heed to New Zealand’s Q1 Retail Sales while extending recovery moves to 0.6125, despite mixed data, during the early Asian session on Friday. RBNZ’s Yuong Ha said that they expect to hold the OCR at the current level until March 2021.

NZD/USD News

Gold buyers look to regain control above $1,700

Gold buyers look to regain control above $1,700

Gold prices extend pullback from a one-week low of $1,717.34, flashed the previous day. Although the US dollar recovery seems to cap the yellow metal’s rise, escalation of the US-China tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) keep the bullion’s safe-haven demand intact.

Gold News

WTI: Sellers look for entry below weekly support line under $34.00

WTI: Sellers look for entry below weekly support line under $34.00

WTI struggles to remain strong around 10-week top of $34.74. The black gold stays comfortably below the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 11, around $34.75. Weekly horizontal support add to the downside barriers. Bulls may aim to fill the early-March gap during the fresh run-up.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures