- GBP/USD reverses from one-week high as sellers approach 21-DMA, monthly support line.
- Bullish MACD signals, firmer RSI (14) keeps buyers hopeful.
- One-month-old horizontal support adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD stays defensive around a one-month-long support line, after reversing from the highest levels in a week, to 1.1300 during early Monday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Cable pair reverses from the 50-DMA while declining back towards an upward-sloping support line from September 28.
Given the bullish MACD signals and the steady RSI, the GBP/USD prices are likely to remain firmer unless breaking the aforementioned immediate support line surrounding 1.1230.
Even if the quote drops below 1.1260 support, the 21-DMA level near 1.1155 and the one-month-old horizontal support near 1.0935 could challenge the GBP/USD bears.
It should be noted that a clear downside break of 1.0935 won’t hesitate to challenge the record low of 1.0339. However, the 1.0650 and 1.0540 levels may offer intermediate halts during the fall.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 1.1415 could push the GBP/USD buyers toward the monthly high near 1.1490.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s August-September declines and September’s peak, close to 1.1545 and 1.1740 in that order, will act as extra barriers to the north for the GBP/USD pair buyers to watch.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1306
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.115
|Daily SMA50
|1.1429
|Daily SMA100
|1.1784
|Daily SMA200
|1.2419
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1315
|Previous Daily Low
|1.106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY recovers majority of losses as risk appetite improves further, BOJ policy buzz
USD/JPY has rebounded firmly to near 149.00 amid sheer volatility in the DXY. Firmer market sentiment has brought a recovery in the asset. The BOJ is expected to continue its ultra-dovish monetary policy ahead.
AUD/USD probes bears around 0.6350 on upbeat China GDP, US PMIs eyed
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses around 0.6365 after China reported upbeat GDP data for the third quarter (Q3) during early Monday. However, sour sentiment, volatile markets and pessimism surrounding Australia seem to challenge the Aussie pair buyers.
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9800 as market’s anxiety propels DXY, focus on ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 0.9840 while keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top during early Monday. The major currency pair prints the first daily loss in three while paring the previous weekly gains amid mixed sentiment and volatile markets.
Gold pullback eyes $1,630 support on firmer USD, Fed bets
Gold price remains pressured around intraday low of $1,652, keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top, during early Monday morning in Europe. The yellow metal justifies the firmer US dollar, as well as the market’s cautious mood.
Bitcoin needs one more confirmation for a push to $22,000
itcoin price produced a bullish candlestick over the weekend, allowing it to face off with a crucial hurdle. A breakout above this blockade could trigger a quick run-up to important levels, indicating the start of a bullish week.