GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds position above 1.2850 nearing a pullback resistance

- GBP/USD moves upward within an ascending channel, signaling a bullish bias.
- The 14-day RSI is positioned just below the 70 level, indicating potential overbought conditions in the pair.
- A break above the pullback resistance at the 1.2860 level could lead the pair to test the upper boundary.
GBP/USD continues to advance for the second consecutive session, trading around 1.2860 during Asian hours on Thursday. The analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair is moving upward within an ascending channel, which indicates a bullish bias in the pair's price action.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly below the 70 level, indicating confirmation of the bullish trend while also suggesting potential overbought conditions. A breach above this level could signal a need for caution, possibly indicating a forthcoming correction.
Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator indicates bullish momentum in the short term. This is evidenced by the MACD line being above the centerline and showing divergence above the signal line.
In terms of resistance, the GBP/USD pair tests pullback resistance near the 1.2860 level. A successful breakthrough above this barrier could potentially push the pair higher to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel around the 1.2870 level.
On the downside, the GBP/USD pair could encounter significant support near the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 1.2763 level. If this level is breached, it may lead to increased selling pressure, potentially testing the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 1.2740. Further support could be found around the throwback support level of 1.2615.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.07%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.21%
|-0.27%
|-0.04%
|EUR
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.19%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.10%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.11%
|-0.16%
|0.05%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.19%
|-0.28%
|-0.04%
|CAD
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.20%
|-0.25%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.21%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.19%
|0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.27%
|0.19%
|0.16%
|0.28%
|0.25%
|0.07%
|0.22%
|CHF
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
