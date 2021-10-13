GBP/USD Price Analysis: Glides inside symmetrical triangle, 1.3580 support remains critical

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone. This means that any uptick in the MACD could bring some upside momentum for the spot price. The bulls would approach the psychological 1.3600 level in that case. Next, the pair would be prompted to test the 21-SMA at 1.3629 followed by the 1.3650 horizontal resistance level.

The break of the bullish slopping line would further confirm the continuation of the downside momentum for the pair. GBP/USD bears shall look out for the 1.3500 horizontal support level followed by the October 1 low at 1.3433.

On the daily chart , after testing the high of 1.3913 on September 14, the GBP/USD pair lost momentum and continued with its existing short-term downside trend. Furthermore, the spot trades below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3629 inside the symmetrical triangle formation, which confirms the pressured movement for the pair at least in the short term. Having said that, if the price breaks the intraday low, it could test the ascending trendline of the mentioned triangle at 1.3565, extending from the low of 1.3411.

GBP/USD has continued to consolidate for the past few sessions with downside risk. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with small losses. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3583, down 0.04% for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.