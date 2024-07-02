GBP/USD maintains earlier gains, as Powell was mute about comments on the forward rate path.

Momentum favors sellers; RSI near 50 hints at decreasing bearish pressure.

Support levels: 1.2612 (June 27 low), 1.2600, 1.2563 (200-DMA).

Resistance points: 1.2709 (July 1 high), 1.2739 (June 19 high), 1.2800.

The Pound Sterling held to earlier gains against the US Dollar on Tuesday at the time the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell crossed the wires at the European Central Bank (ECB) forum in Portugal and said that inflation may get back to the Fed’s 2% target late next year or the following. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2667, above its opening price by 0.14%.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD appears to have bottomed out at around 1.2640, with sellers unable to push the exchange rate below the latter, which could exacerbate a test of lower prices, with the 200-day moving average (DMA) being the next target at 1.2563.

Momentum suggests that sellers control the price action in the near term, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing bearish, yet they seem to be losing steam as the RSI approaches its 50-neutral line.

If the Pound weakens, the pair might fall below the June 27 cycle low of 1.2612, exposing 1.2600. That would increase the chances of testing the 200-DMA located in the midpoint of the 1.25-1.26 range, which would attract further attention. If cleared, the 1.2500 figure would follow.

Contrarily, if GBP/USD buyers lift the spot price above July’s 1 high of 1.2709, look for further gains past the latter. The next supply zone would be the June 19 high at 1.2739, followed by the 1.2800 mark.

GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart