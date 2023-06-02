GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 1.2550 breakout and US NFP

- GBP/USD clings to mild gains at the highest levels in two weeks.
- 2.5-month-old horizontal resistance, overbought RSI line challenges Cable byers.
- 200-SMA, bullish MACD signals put a floor under Pound Sterling price.
- US NFP becomes more important hawkish Fed bets run out of steam.
GBP/USD bulls seat idle on the driver’s seat as the all-important US NFP looms on Friday. That said, the Cable pair sticks on mild gains around 1.2535 during the six-day uptrend that recently prod the highest levels since May 16.
Also read: GBP/USD: Cable grinds above 1.2500 as BoE vs. Fed play intensifies, US jobs report eyed
It’s worth noting that the Pound Sterling pair’s successful upside break of the 200-SMA, at 1.2475 by the press time, keeps the buyers hopeful.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since April 14 constitutes the 1.2540-50 resistance zone, which in turn challenges the immediate GBP/USD upside amid the overbought RSI (14) line.
Hence, the Cable pair’s further upside hinges on its ability to cross the 1.2550 hurdle, backed by the downbeat US employment report for May.
The same will allow the GBP/USD bulls to pierce late April highs of around 1.2585 in search of refreshing the yearly high, currently around 1.2680.
On the flip side, a sustained break of the 200-SMA level of 1.2475 could recall the short-term Cable bears who can aim for the latest trough surrounding 1.2310 in a case where the US NFP offers a positive surprise.
In a case where the GBP/USD remains bearish past 1.2310, multiple hurdles around 1.2300 and 1.2270 can challenge the sellers.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2536
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2472
|Daily SMA50
|1.2449
|Daily SMA100
|1.2298
|Daily SMA200
|1.1991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2401
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2627
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2714
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The US labour market: A closer look at the data
The US will release its official labour market report on Friday, and traders are busy. The fast-growing indicator for new vacancies rose again in recent years, reaching over 10 million in April, defying the expected drop from 9.7 million to 9.4 million.