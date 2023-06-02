GBP/USD: Cable grinds above 1.2500 as BoE vs. Fed play intensifies, US jobs report eyed

- GBP/USD struggles to extend five-day uptrend at the highest levels in two weeks.
- Hawkish BoE concerns contrast with hopes of Fed’s policy pivot to underpin Cable pair’s latest run-up.
- Cautious mood among British dealmakers, anxiety ahead of US NFP prod Pound Sterling buyers.
GBP/USD aptly portrays the pre-NFP anxiety in markets during early Friday as it seesaws around 1.2530 by the press time. In doing so, the Cable pair also justifies the latest challenges to the upside momentum flagged from London. It’s worth noting, however, that the increase in the odds favoring the monetary policy divergence between the Bank of England (BoE) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the future seems to have underpinned the Pound Sterling’s latest run-up.
That said, the fears that the higher rates will negatively affect the mergers and acquisitions at home, as well as the economic performance, seemed to have prodded the British dealmakers of late. “Activity in mergers and acquisitions in Britain is at its lowest level in seven years as dealmakers remain cautious about the economic outlook,” said The Times.
On the other hand, a pause in the yields and indecisive stock futures also allowed the Cable pair buyers to take a breather.
Recently upbeat UK data and inflation clues, as well as hawkish comments from the Bank of England (BoE) officials, have favored the Pound Sterling across the board during this week. On Thursday, the UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI improved to 47.1 for May versus 46.9 initial estimations. Further, the latest Bank of England (BoE) Monthly Decision Maker Panel (DMP) survey, released on Thursday, businesses in the UK see the year-ahead Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 5.9% in May vs 5.6% in April.
From the US, the US ADP Employment Change eased to 278K in May from 291K prior (revised) but crossed the 170K market forecasts. On the same line, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose past 230K prior to 232K, versus 235K expected. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI eased to 46.9 in May compared to 47.0 anticipated and 47.1 previous readings whereas S&P Global Manufacturing PMI softened to 48.4 from 48.5 prior. Additionally, the US Employment Cost Index eased while the consumer sentiment gauge improved but the details were unimpressive.
It’s worth observing that Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard recently published an analysis wherein the Fed hawk accepts that the prospects for continued disinflation are good but not guaranteed, and continued vigilance is required.
As a result, the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike dropped, from 17 basis points (bps) in June on Wednesday to 7 bps on Thursday, which in turn drowned the US Dollar Index (DXY).
To sum up, the GBP/USD pair is likely to remain firmer amid fresh expectations of the BoE’s stronger rate hikes versus the Fed’s policy pivot. However, it all depends upon today’s US employment data for May.
Technical analysis
A seven-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 1.2550 restricts further upside of the GBP/USD pair even if the oscillators are in favor of the bulls. The pullback moves, however, remain elusive beyond the immediate support comprising the 21-DMA level of near 1.2475.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2527
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2472
|Daily SMA50
|1.2449
|Daily SMA100
|1.2298
|Daily SMA200
|1.1991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2401
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2627
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2714
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls stay in the game and eye higher before correction
AUD/USD advanced mid-week and extended the gains on Thursday´s New York session as the US Dollar tumbled. AUD was helped by better China factory data and due to the hopes that the Federal Reserve will pause the rate hike.
EUR/USD bulls flex muscles near 1.0780 hurdle amid mixed feelings of ECB, Fed hawks, focus on US NFP
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0760-65 as it lacks follow through of the previous day’s heavy run-up amid the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US employment data. Softer Eurozone inflation, mixed comments from ECB officials prod Euro buyers.
Gold bulls can stay hopeful above $1,968, US NFP, Fed clues eyed
Gold remains around weekly top, grinds higher past key support confluence. Cautious optimism ahead of the US NFP, absence of major data/events prod XAU/USD bulls of late. Reconfiguration of Fed bets, optimism about US debt-ceiling deal keeps buyers hopeful.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). The cryptocurrency has amassed a huge base of supporters, which might potentially expand further regardless of the outcome.
The June rate hike needle has been moved precipitously lower
Even though equity market investors had, for the most part, looked through the debt ceiling drama, US stocks still rallied in relief rally fashion as investors revelled after perhaps one of the most significant economic downside risks of the year had been skirted.