GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flat lines around mid-1.2300s, bearish potential seems intact

- GBP/USD holds steady on Tuesday amid subdued USD demand, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
- The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations turn out to be a key factor acting as a headwind.
- The technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.2300 mark, or its lowest level since November 14 and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.2300s, nearly unchanged for the day, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
Receding fears about a wider Middle East conflict remain supportive of a generally positive risk tone, which is seen undermining the safe-haven buck and lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer amid sticky inflation continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback. Apart from this, speculations about more aggressive policy easing by the Bank of England (BoE) further contribute to capping the upside for the pair.
From a technical perspective, the recent breakdown through the 1.2540-1.2535 horizontal support and descending trend-channel support near the 1.2400 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing oversold conditions. This makes it prudent to wait for some consolidation or a modest recovery before positioning for further losses. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair seems vulnerable to extending the downtrend from the YTD peak touched in March.
In the meantime, any meaningful recovery is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2400 support breakpoint, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering rally and lift spot prices to the 1.2465-1.2470 region. The momentum could get extended further, though is more likely to remain capped near the 1.2500 psychological mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, above which the GBP/USD pair could surpass the 1.2535-1.2540 support-turned-resistance and aim to reclaim the 1.2600 round figure.
On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the 1.2300 mark, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling will reaffirm the negative bias and drag the GBP/USD pair to the next relevant support near the 1.2245 region en route to the 1.2200 round figure and the 1.2135 zone.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2354
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2547
|Daily SMA50
|1.2632
|Daily SMA100
|1.2654
|Daily SMA200
|1.2566
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2392
|Previous Daily Low
|1.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2499
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2255
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
