GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 50% Fibonacci retracement to attack 1.3050

- GBP/USD steps back from a five-week top to 1.3045.
- Bullish MACD, confluence of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can challenge sellers.
- Buyers will have to defy a three-week-old ascending channel formation to revisit the early September tops.
GBP/USD drops to 1.3045, down 0.12% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair justifies its U-turn from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the September month’s downside, which in turn suggests further weakness to come.
However, the 1.3000 round-figure and a joint of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2985 will challenge the bears during the pair’s further weakness.
Also likely to probe the GBP/USD sellers, past-1.2985, will be the support line of an ascending trend line from September 22, at 1.2910 now.
Considering the bullish MACD conditions, the prices may remain the short-term upside bias unless it stays beyond the immediate key support near 1.2985.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.3080 will find it difficult to cross the mentioned channel’s upper line, currently around 1.3105, during the additional rise.
Even if the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross 1.3105, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3175 will stop the extra north-run afterward.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.305
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.3063
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2889
|Daily SMA50
|1.3029
|Daily SMA100
|1.2811
|Daily SMA200
|1.2712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3083
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3005
|Previous Weekly High
|1.305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3173
