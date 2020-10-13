GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 50% Fibonacci retracement to attack 1.3050

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD steps back from a five-week top to 1.3045.
  • Bullish MACD, confluence of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can challenge sellers.
  • Buyers will have to defy a three-week-old ascending channel formation to revisit the early September tops.

GBP/USD drops to 1.3045, down 0.12% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair justifies its U-turn from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the September month’s downside, which in turn suggests further weakness to come.

However, the 1.3000 round-figure and a joint of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2985 will challenge the bears during the pair’s further weakness.

Also likely to probe the GBP/USD sellers, past-1.2985, will be the support line of an ascending trend line from September 22, at 1.2910 now.

Considering the bullish MACD conditions, the prices may remain the short-term upside bias unless it stays beyond the immediate key support near 1.2985.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.3080 will find it difficult to cross the mentioned channel’s upper line, currently around 1.3105, during the additional rise.

Even if the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross 1.3105, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3175 will stop the extra north-run afterward.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.305
Today Daily Change -13 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 1.3063
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2889
Daily SMA50 1.3029
Daily SMA100 1.2811
Daily SMA200 1.2712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3083
Previous Daily Low 1.3005
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2973
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3128
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3173

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3050 amid mixed UK jobs data

GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3050 amid mixed UK jobs data

GBP/USD keeps the offered tone intact at around 1.3050 after the UK jobs report showed mixed results. The US dollar’s recovery amid the risk-off mood, courtesy of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine trial pause, adds to the weight on the spot. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD slips below 1.18 on discouraging vaccine news

EUR/USD slips below 1.18 on discouraging vaccine news

EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as Johnson and Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials. Rising virus cases across the Eurozone pose downside risks to the EUR. Key support below 1.1787 may hold of the German data, due at 09:00 GMT, beat estimates.

EUR/USD News

Gold drops, forming a bull flag on the hourly chart

Gold drops, forming a bull flag on the hourly chart

Gold's hourly chart shows a bull flag, a continuation pattern. A breakout will likely accelerate the broader uptrend. Alternatively, a breakdown would shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,900. 

Gold News

ZEW today and new IMF economic outlook

ZEW today and new IMF economic outlook

Today the ZEW figures will give us a first glimpse of what is in store for the German manufacturing sector in October. The rebound has been quite solid so far but with mixed signals in September as industrial production actually declined.

Read more

WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00

WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00

WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures