- GBP/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day, takes offer to refresh monthly bottom.
- Sustained break of the key SMAs, bearish MACD signals favor bears ahead of the UK’s monthly data dump.
- Five-week-old horizontal support zone restricts immediate downside amid oversold RSI.
GBP/USD bears keep reins for the fourth consecutive day while refreshing the one-month low during Monday’s mid-Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair takes offers to 1.2270 as it renews the multi-day low by the press time.
However, oversold RSI (14) can join multiple levels marked since May 09 to challenge the pair’s further downside around 1.2260-50.
Failing to do so can quickly fetch the quote towards the yearly low of 1.2155 before directing the GBP/USD bears towards the 1.2000 psychological magnet.
On the contrary, 200-SMA and 100-SMA can challenge the corrective pullback around 1.2468 and 1.2540 in that order.
Also challenging the short-term upside moves of the GBP/USD prices is a descending trend line resistance from mid-April, around 1.2550 by the press time.
To sum up, GBP/USD remains on the bear’s radar ahead of the monthly data dump, as well as monetary policy meetings of the Fed and the Bank of England (BOE). However, the immediate downside has multiple challenges and hence a corrective pullback can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2271
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|1.2315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2998
|Daily SMA200
|1.3271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2518
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2301
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2671
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Greenback bulls see 0.7000 as a hurdle
The AUD/USD pair is declining sharply after a downside break of the consolidation formed in a 0.7038-0.7064 range in the early Tokyo session. The asset is driving lower over the past week after slipping below the crucial support of 0.7150.
USD/JPY refreshes multi-year high as bulls approach 135.15-20 hurdle
USD/JPY crosses a three-day-old horizontal hurdle to refresh 20-year high. Overbought RSI, peak of 2002 challenge buyers around multi-year top. Fortnight-old ascending trend line, 10-DMA restrict pullback moves.
Gold eases from $1,880 hurdle on strong USD ahead of Fed
Gold Price pulls back to $1,874, after rising to the highest levels since May 09, during Monday’s Asian session. The precious metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s broad gains ahead of this week’s Fed monetary policy meeting, as well as the risk-off mood.
Bitcoin price decline imminent, analyst sets downside targets for cryptocurrencies
Crypto analyst Justin Bennett predicted a significant pullback in Bitcoin price as crypto market capitalization takes a hit. Bennett argues Bitcoin is in the middle of a breakdown from a bearish continuation pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!