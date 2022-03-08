GBP/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback needs validation from 1.3180

- GBP/USD licks its wounds near the lowest levels since November 2020.
- Oversold RSI conditions probe further downside, multiple levels marked since October 2020 guard recovery moves.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3120, up 0.12% intraday after refreshing the 16-month low with a small downtick in early Asian session during Tuesday.
Although the oversold RSI conditions seem to have triggered the cable pair’s latest rebound, the previous support line from October 2020, around 1.3170-80, restricts the quote’s further upside.
Even if the GBP/USD prices cross the 1.3180 immediate hurdle, a convergence of the 10-DMA and a descending trend line from February’s peak will challenge the pair’s advances around 1.3330.
Alternatively, a clear downside break of the 1.3100 becomes necessary to send fresh invitations to GBP/USD bears.
Following that, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 2020 to February 2021 upside, near the 1.3010, as well as the 1.3000 psychological magnet, will be in focus.
Overall, GBP/USD remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective pullback.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.3108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3471
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
