GBP/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback needs validation from 1.3180

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD licks its wounds near the lowest levels since November 2020.
  • Oversold RSI conditions probe further downside, multiple levels marked since October 2020 guard recovery moves.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3120, up 0.12% intraday after refreshing the 16-month low with a small downtick in early Asian session during Tuesday.

Although the oversold RSI conditions seem to have triggered the cable pair’s latest rebound, the previous support line from October 2020, around 1.3170-80, restricts the quote’s further upside.

Even if the GBP/USD prices cross the 1.3180 immediate hurdle, a convergence of the 10-DMA and a descending trend line from February’s peak will challenge the pair’s advances around 1.3330.

Alternatively, a clear downside break of the 1.3100 becomes necessary to send fresh invitations to GBP/USD bears.

Following that, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 2020 to February 2021 upside, near the 1.3010, as well as the 1.3000 psychological magnet, will be in focus.

Overall, GBP/USD remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective pullback.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 1.312
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.3108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3471
Daily SMA50 1.3516
Daily SMA100 1.348
Daily SMA200 1.3647
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3246
Previous Daily Low 1.3102
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3202
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3157
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3191
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3058
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2914
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3296
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3347

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

