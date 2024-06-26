GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates below 1.2700; 50/100-day SMAs confluence holds the key

- GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow range for the second straight day on Wednesday.
- The mixed fundamental backdrop holds back traders from placing fresh directional bets.
- A break below the 1.2645-1.2640 confluence support will pave the way for deeper losses.
The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day and remains confined in a narrow range below the 1.2700 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. The lack of any meaningful buying, meanwhile, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the 1.2625-1.2620 region, or the lowest level since mid-May touched last Friday.
Against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish surprise earlier this month, policymakers have backed the case for keeping interest rates higher for longer. The markets, however, are still pricing in a greater chance that the US central bank will start cutting interest rates in September, which keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, the Bank of England's (BoE) dovish pause last week caps the upside for the British Pound (GBP) and the currency pair ahead of the UK general election on July 4.
From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from the 1.2860 area, or a three-month peak touched on June 12 stalled near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The said support is currently pegged near the 1.2645-1.2640 region, which now coincides with the 100-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the GBP/USD pair further below the 1.2600 round figure, towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.2560-1.2555 zone en route to the 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2700 round figure is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.2720-1.2725 supply zone. Some follow-through buying and a sustained strength beyond will suggest that the recent corrective decline has run its course. Given that oscillators have been recovering on the daily chart, the GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 mark. Bulls might eventually aim to challenge the multi-month top, around the 1.2860 region, and lift spot prices further towards the 1.2900 round figure.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2687
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2729
|Daily SMA50
|1.2634
|Daily SMA100
|1.2642
|Daily SMA200
|1.2559
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2703
|Previous Daily Low
|1.267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2623
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.269
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds recovery toward 0.6700 after hot Australian CPI data
AUD/USD is holding the latest recovery leg toward 0.6700, led by the hotter-than-expected Australian May inflation data. Australian CPI rose 4.0% YoY in May, compared to an estimated growth of 3.8%, fanning RBA rate hike expectations.
USD/JPY: Gains remain capped below 160.00 amid intervention risks
USD/JPY trades bid but below 160.00. drawing support from recent US Dollar strength and firmer US Treasury bond yields. Fears that authorities will intervene to support the Japanese Yen cap the upside for the major. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of Fedspeak and the US housing data.
Gold price hangs near one-week low, bears seem non-committed amid Fed rate cut uncertainty
Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day amid the Fed’s hawkish outlook. A September rate cut by the Fed remains on the table, which caps gains for the USD. Persistent geopolitical tensions contribute to limiting the downside for the XAU/USD.
Analysis shows Ethereum ETFs could impact the market with $15 billion net flows by 2025
Ethereum is up more than 3% on Tuesday following predictions of ETH ETF inflows from Bitwise and VanEck filing a draft that allows its ETF to begin trading immediately if the Securities & Exchange Commission approves it.
US data-driven volatility ahead: PCE inflation and GDP data in focus BRANDED
This week, the US dollar may experience fluctuations due to several significant data releases. Key reports include durable goods and the Michigan consumer sentiment report. However, the main focus will be on Wednesday's final Q1 GDP data and Friday's core PCE report.