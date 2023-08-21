GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable seeks buyer’s attention but 1.2800, UK economic woes prod upside

- GBP/USD edges higher after posting the first weekly gain in five.
- UK’s opposition Labour Party forecasts the lowest growth among G7 countries.
- Bullish triangle formation, looming bull cross on MACD lure Cable buyers.
- 50-DMA, cautious markets challenge Pound Sterling optimists.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2755-60 as bulls hit barriers during early Tuesday in Asia, snapping a four-week downtrend, as well as posting a firmer start of the week.
The Guardian came out with the news quoting Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to mention that UK growth is forecast to be slowest in the Group of Seven Nations (G7). The news also cites the opposition party terming the British economy as stuck in a low-growth trap.
Apart from that, the market’s cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium also prods the GBP/USD buyers.
However, a three-week-old bullish triangle formation and an impending bull cross on the MACD lure the GBP/USD pair buyers after it managed to cross the five-week-old descending resistance line, now immediate support near 1.2700, the last week.
That said, the stated triangle’s top line, around 1.2770 by the press time, restricts the immediate upside of the Pound Sterling ahead of the 50-DMA level of 1.2800.
Following that, June’s peak of around 1.2850 and the late July swing high near 1.2870 may test the Cable buyers before giving them control.
On the contrary, a downside break of the resistance-turned-support surrounding 1.2700 will defy the bullish bias and may drag the GBP/USD price toward the 100-DMA support of near 1.2630.
Even so, the Pound Sterling bears will remain cautious unless witnessing a daily closing below the aforementioned triangle’s bottom line, close to 1.2615 by the press time.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2757
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.2734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2766
|Daily SMA50
|1.2788
|Daily SMA100
|1.2628
|Daily SMA200
|1.2379
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2689
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
