GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable recovery looks to regain 1.2600 on hawkish BoE bias

  • GBP/USD remains sidelined at the lowest level in 13 weeks.
  • Clear break of key support line, 100-SMA joins bearish MACD signals to favor Cable bears.
  • Hawkish comments from BoE’s Broadbent, nearly oversold RSI prod Pound Sterling sellers at multi-day low.
  • Summer Bank Holiday in the UK may allow traders to pare recent losses.

GBP/USD picks up bids to print mild gains at the lowest levels since early June, up 0.10% intraday near 1.2585 amid the initial hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair consolidated the biggest weekly loss since mid-July amid holidays in the UK, as well as backed by the hawkish comments from a Bank of England (BoE) official.

That said, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent appeared hawkish while speaking at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium on Saturday per Reuters. The policymaker, however, couldn’t ignore economic pessimism for the UK.

Also read: BoE’s Broadbent cites knock-on effects of the surge in prices to signal higher rates “for some time yet”

Technically, a sustained downside break of an ascending trend line from early November 2022 and the 100-DMA, respectively near 1.2725 and 1.2645, keeps the Pound Sterling sellers hopeful, especially amid the bearish MACD signals.

Even if the quote rises past 1.2725, the tops marked in June around 1.2850 will challenge the GBP/USD buyers before giving them control.

On the contrary, the early June swing low of around 1.2545 may check the Cable pair sellers ahead of directing them to a horizontal support zone comprising tops marked during the December 2022 and January 2023, close to 1.2450-45.

Following that, the 200-DMA support of around the 1.2400 threshold will act as the final defense of the GBP/USD buyers.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2584
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.272
Daily SMA50 1.2788
Daily SMA100 1.264
Daily SMA200 1.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2655
Previous Daily Low 1.2548
Previous Weekly High 1.28
Previous Weekly Low 1.2548
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2589
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2614
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2534
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2427
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2641
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2701
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2747

 

 

