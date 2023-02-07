GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable pares losses on the way to 200-DMA support

- GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, snaps three-day downtrend to recover from one-month low.
- Nearly oversold RSI triggers corrective bounce but bears stay hopeful.
- Clear downside break of previous key support lines, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
- Cable buyers remain confused unless crossing 1.2450 hurdle.
GBP/USD consolidates recent losses while picking up bids to 1.2050 during early Tuesday morning in Europe, printing the first daily gains in four. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the nearly oversold RSI (14) as traders await fresh clues.
Even so, the quote holds on to the previous week’s downside break of the key support lines from October and September 2022, now resistance around 1.2150 and 1.2275 in that order.
Also keeping the Cable bears hopeful is the clear U-turn from the two-month-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 1.2450.
As a result, the GBP/USD rebound remains elusive unless it crosses the 1.2450 resistance while the 1.2150 appears the nearby hurdle for the intraday buyers to cross.
In a case where the Cable pair stays firmer past 1.2450, the May 2022 high near 1.2665 could lure the bulls.
On the flip side, the 1.2000 psychological magnet puts a floor under the GBP/USD prices ahead of the 200-DMA support of 1.1950.
Following that, the previous monthly low near 1.1840 and the September high around 1.1735 could challenge the pair sellers before giving them control.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2047
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2281
|Daily SMA50
|1.2191
|Daily SMA100
|1.181
|Daily SMA200
|1.1953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2006
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1993
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
