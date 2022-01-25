GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls packing a punch through 1.35 the figure, 1.3580 eyed

- GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead.
- Near-term bears are in anticipaiton of a deeper correction on the lower time frames.
In ealrier analysis in the US sesison, 1.35 the figure was noted as an anchor point from which bulls would be expected to struggle to pull away from. However, a key level of resistance was penertrated and a high high for the day was scoed all of the way towards 1.3520:
GBP/USD, prior analysis
The price had run into a wall of resistance as per the prior analysis on the 15-min chart above. A rejection in the first test there was expected to open risk back to the 61.8% Fibo of the 15-min bullish impulse near 1.35 the figure.
However, the bulls have taken the reigns and pushed on through as follows:
The price rallied to a high of 1.3518 and is about to leave a bullish daily closing candle for the day which opens prospects of a deeper retracement of the bearish daily impulse as per the chart below. In the mean time however, there is now bearish structure forming on the 15-min chart in the form of a potential bearish head and shoulders topping formaiton.
If trhe right hand shoulder forms followed by a subsequent break and close below the neckline near 1.35 the fifure, then the hourly 38.2% % Fibonacci retracement will be eyed for a potential support for the sessions ahead. Should the dollar remain under pressure, then the bulls will be encouraged to renegage at a discount and that could lead to a bullish exptensio into the imbalance of price between the highs and the late 1.3530s.
GBP/USD daily chart
Looking further a field, the daily M-formaiton is compelling, especially given the prospects of today's bullish daily close:
The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level has a cnfluence with the neckline of the M-formaiton. The W and M patterns have a high completion rate of the price being drawn back into the prior structure, aka, the neckline. In this case, near to 1.3580.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD corrects higher during the American session, remains bearish
The EUR/USD is falling on Tuesday, on its way to the lowest daily close in a month, clearly below 1.1300. The dollar remains strong ahead of the FOMC meeting and amid volatility and risk aversion across financial markets.
GBP/USD bulls packing a punch through 1.35 the figure, 1.3580 eyed
GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead. Near-term bears are in anticipaiton of a deeper correction on the lower time frames.
GBP/USD bulls packing a punch through 1.35 the figure, 1.3580 eyed
GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead. Near-term bears are in anticipaiton of a deeper correction on the lower time frames.
Pullback complete, first crypto bull run for 2022 begins
BTC develops a powerful bullish reversal candlestick on its weekly chart. ETH finds support against intense Fibonacci and Ichimoku levels. XRP hits time and price zone that could push it back to $1.00.
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.