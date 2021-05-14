GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls lookig for breakout to the topside

- The daily chart offers compelling upside bias as bears start to run out of juice.
- Bulls waiting on the sidelines for bullish structure at this juncture.
Following the progression of the price action and market structures across the various time frames in GBP/USD, it can be concluded that the bulls are now in the most favourable position.
As per the prior analysis, whereby the bears were taking up control, the price did indeed melt to the downside as forecasted.
Prior analysis, hourly chart
'Should the price drift higher without leaving multiple bottoms on an hourly basis, there could be prospects of sellers taking back control from resistance.
Sellers would seek to break the hourly lows which would result in a bearish continuation towards the 50% mean reversion of the prior daily bullish impulse.'
Tracking price action on the hourly charts
New York price action, above, shows the price deterioration into demand territory, as forecasted.
We have seen demand come in again in more recent trade as follows:
In Asia, the price is testing the bullish commitments and there are prospects of a higher low which would be a bullish scenario.
Indeed, the bulls are now stepping back in and the daily conditions have ripened for a bullish advance but the price is so far contained by a build-up of lower time frame resistance.
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Nevertheless, the 4-hour chart is forming a bullish reverse head and shoulders formation and on completion, the bullish price action could well burst into life.
The right-hand shoulder of the bullish reverse head and shoulders is in the process of being formed.
Bulls will want to see the price break the prior highs within this formation and hope for a discount on a retest of the structure before committing to the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge
EUR/USD fades the previous day’s bounce off 1.2060-55 support confluence while easing to 1.2078 amid early Friday’s Asian session.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD respects the 10-day EMA
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target 200-day SMA
Yearn Finance Price Forecast: YFI eyes consolidation after quick surge
Yearn Finance price tagged the channel’s upper trend line yesterday, falling just short of $100,000 and 261.8% Fibonacci extension target at $102,900. The sharp reversal from the trend line marks a significant turning point for YFI that will shift price action to consolidation from the uptrend beginning at the April 25 low.
US markets lead the recovery as jobless claims decline
Ongoing inflation fears remain, yet improved jobless claims help lift spirits in the US. Meanwhile, UK reopening stocks have been dealt a blow after SAGE claimed that a rise in the Indian Covid strain could slow the pace of lockdown easing.