GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye key resistance confluence above 1.2900 amid Brexit optimism

- GBPUSD stays firm after breaking 100-day EMA the previous day.
- EU policymakers show preparedness to work on legal agreement.
- A joint of 21-day and 50-day EMAs lures the pair buyers.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside support.
GBP/USD remains positive while rising to 1.2875, up 0.31% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Cable recently benefited from news shared by The Times that suggests the European Union (EU) is softening the stand over Brexit talks.
Read: GBP crosses catching a bid in Asia on Brexit hopes
Other than the fundamentals, the pair’s ability to cross the 100-day EMA also directs the bulls towards 1.2910/20 resistance confluence comprising 21-day and 50-day EMA.
Should GBP/USD buyers remain firm beyond 1.2920, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the mid-month high around 1.3010 will be on their radars.
On the contrary, a downside break of 100-day EMA, currently near 1.2830 may rest on 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside by the Pound major, at 1.2721 now.
In a case where the quote provides a daily closing below 1.2721, the early July tops near 1.2670 will be in the spotlight.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2875
|Today Daily Change
|41 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|1.2834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2962
|Daily SMA50
|1.3022
|Daily SMA100
|1.2738
|Daily SMA200
|1.272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2747
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.302
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3111
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Directs pullback moves toward 0.7100 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD seesaws near the high of Monday’s corrective recovery. Hopes of further money supply from the US and Europe join expectations of virus vaccine to boost market sentiment. Equities, commodities benefited the most whereas the US dollar is still not on the bears’ radars.
USD/JPY holds on to the higher ground, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair has spent Monday consolidating near its recent highs, unable to attract investors. Eyes turn to September Tokyo inflation.
Gold bulls catch a breather below $1,900
Gold eases from a four-day high of $1,883.08 flashed the previous day. Markets await fresh clues to extend the latest risk-on sentiment. Vaccine hopes, expectations of further stimulus keep the buyers positive but COVID-19 resurgence probes the bulls.
WTI: $41.00 becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls
WTI buyers struggle to keep the previous day’s upside momentum near one-week high. One-month-old falling trend line restricts WTI crude oil’s immediate upside. Multiple ascending trend line stands tall to question the bears’ entries.
Dollar retreats as Dow jumps 400 points
Equities kicked off the week with gains on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 500 points intraday. At the end of last week, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and House Speaker Pelosi revived hope for another coronavirus stimulus package.