- GBP/USD bears firm-up in early Asia and eye a test below 1.1300.
- There are risks of lower still while below a 61.8% ratio on the hourly chart.
GBP/USD has come under pressure to test the 1.1300 level following a resurgence in the US dollar on Wednesday. The US dollar index, DXY, was last seen up near to 1% at 111.21 but it had been as high as 111.735 overnight.
US yields rallying has helped to prop up the US dollar as the money markets price out overall optimistic speculation over a Federal Reserve pivot. The yield on the US 10-year note was up a high of 3.78%.
The following illustrates the price action across the assets resulting in the sell-off in the pound and offers scenarios for the rest of the week leading to the Nonfarm Payrolls event on Friday.
US yields
US dollar
The greenback, as measured by the DXY index, has consequently rallied on the day but corrected into a support structure.
This structure would be expected to see the index extend the bullish correction and move in on the 112 area.
GBP/USD H1 chart
GBP/USD will remain bearish while below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.1350 and there are prospects of a downside continuation for the day ahead putting heat on committed bulls near 1.1200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.