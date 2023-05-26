GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack adjacent support near 1.2300, UK Retail Sales eyed

Share:

GBP/USD stays bearish at the lowest levels in seven weeks, down for the fourth consecutive day.

UK Retail Sales growth is expected to improve in April, suggesting hardships for Cable bears amid nearly oversold RSI.

Two-week-old falling support line, 100-DMA restrict immediate downside of the Pound Sterling.

Recovery remains elusive below 50-DMA, 1.2370 can tame corrective bounce.

GBP/USD remains on the back foot at a two-month bottom as sellers prod a short-term support line ahead of the key UK Retail Sales data on early Friday. In doing so, the Pound Sterling struggles to extend the three-day losing streak around 1.2320-15 by the press time.

That said, the UK Retail Sales for April, expected 0.3% MoM versus -0.9% prior, can join the aforementioned two-week-old support line and nearly oversold RSI (14) line to challenge the Cable pair sellers.

However, a downward-sloping resistance line from May 10, close to 1.2370 at the latest, could challenge the GBP/USD pair’s further recovery.

Even if the Cable pair remains firmer past 1.2370, the 50-DMA hurdle of around 1.2435 may act as the last defense of the bears before giving control to the bulls.

On the flip side, a clear break of the immediate support line near 1.2300 could aim for the 100-DMA support of 1.2285.

Following that, a horizontal area comprising levels marked since March 13 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March-May upside, respectively around 1.2190-85 and 1.2140 in that order, could challenge the GBP/USD bears.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected