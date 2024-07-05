GBP/USD Price Analysis: Ascends on weak US Dollar, bulls eye daily close above 1.2800

GBP/USD climbs over 0.20%, after US jobs report reveals June gains but revises down April and May.

Bullish technical outlook as GBP/USD nears key resistance at 1.2660/75.

Resistance levels: 1.2800, 1.2894 (YTD high), 1.2900, 1.2995 (July 27, 2023, high), approaching 1.3000.

Support points: 1.2733 (July 4 low), 1.2709 (April 8 high), 1.2700, 1.2673 (50-DMA).

The GBP/USD registered decent gains of more than 0.20% on Friday after June’s US jobs data showed the economy added more jobs than expected, though a revision lower of April and May’s figures hinted the labor market weakened further. The major trades at 1.2790, above its opening price, after hitting a daily low of 1.2752.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD has fluctuated around the 1.2800 psychological level during the day, threatening to achieve a daily close above crucial resistance trendlines that have so far turned support at around 1.2660/75.

Momentum remains bullish, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), aiming higher after it pierced the 50-neutral line on June 2.

Hence, the GBP/USD path of least resistance is to the upside. Buyers achieving a daily close above 1.2800 would pave the way to challenge the year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.2894. Further upside is seen if the pair hurdles that level, with the next resistance at 1.2900, followed by a July 27, 2023, high of 1.2995 ahead of 1.3000.

For a bearish reversal, sellers will expect the exchange rate to fall below the July 4 daily low of 1.2733. This will expose April’s 8 high, which turned support at 1.2709 before exposing 1.2700. On further losses, that will expose the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2673.

GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart