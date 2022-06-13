GBP/USD Price Analysis: A slippage below 61.8% Fibo retracement unleashes cable for new lows

- A slippage below 61.8% Fibo retracement confirms more downside move.
- The 10- and 20-EMAs are scaling lower, which adds to the downside filters.
- A bearish range shift by the RSI (14) signals more downside ahead.
The GBP/USD pair has refreshed its two-year low after hitting a low of 1.2107 in the late New York session. The pound bulls have displayed a sheer downside move after violating its prolonged consolidation formed in a 1.2430-1.2600 range from the first day of June.
On the weekly scale, the cable has settled below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from March 2020 low at 1.1412 to February 2021 high at 1.4243) at 1.2500. Also, the sustainability below the supply zone at 1.2140-1.2250 will remain a major hurdle for the pound bulls.
Declining 10- and 20-period Exponential moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2528 and 1.2788 respectively adds to the downside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals that the downside momentum is intact.
Should the asset displays a pullback move towards the above-mentioned supply zone, the greenback bulls will find it an optimal selling opportunity and will drag the asset towards the 18 May 2020 low at 1.2075. A breach of the latter will unleash the asset to find a cushion around the psychological support at 1.2000.
On the flip side, the pound bulls could regain strength if the asset oversteps May 27 high at 1.2667. An occurrence of the same will drive the asset to near 20-EMA at 1.2780, followed by 50% Fibo retracement at 1.2836.
GBP/USD weekly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2131
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0184
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.49
|Today daily open
|1.2315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2998
|Daily SMA200
|1.3271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2518
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2301
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2671
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with monthly low above 0.6900 amid hawkish Fed bets, China’s covid woes
AUD/USD licks its wounds near the recently flashed monthly low surrounding 0.6900, following the heaviest daily fall in five weeks, as Aussie traders return to the table after Monday’s holiday. The quote seesaws near 0.6920-30 after refreshing the monthly low with 0.6910 the previous day.
EUR/USD sees a dead cat bounce around 1.0400, downside remains favored ahead of Fed policy
The EUR/USD pair is minutely bided around 1.0400 after a perpendicular downside move from the crucial resistance of 1.0650. The downside pressure is expected to force the asset to recapture its five-year low at 1.0389.
Gold smashed down as the US dollar soars to fresh cycle highs
Gold gets trashed as the US dollar rallies to fresh bull cycle highs. The Fed is causing angst in the financial markets, expected to hike by at least 50bps this week. The DXY index has moved as high as 105.285, the highest level since December 2002.
Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin after the recent crash?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!