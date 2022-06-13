GBP/USD Price Analysis: A slippage below 61.8% Fibo retracement unleashes cable for new lows

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • A slippage below 61.8% Fibo retracement confirms more downside move.
  • The 10- and 20-EMAs are scaling lower, which adds to the downside filters.
  • A bearish range shift by the RSI (14) signals more downside ahead.

The GBP/USD pair has refreshed its two-year low after hitting a low of 1.2107 in the late New York session. The pound bulls have displayed a sheer downside move after violating its prolonged consolidation formed in a 1.2430-1.2600 range from the first day of June.

On the weekly scale, the cable has settled below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from March 2020 low at 1.1412 to February 2021 high at 1.4243) at 1.2500. Also, the sustainability below the supply zone at 1.2140-1.2250 will remain a major hurdle for the pound bulls.

Declining 10- and 20-period Exponential moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2528 and 1.2788 respectively adds to the downside filters.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals that the downside momentum is intact.

Should the asset displays a pullback move towards the above-mentioned supply zone, the greenback bulls will find it an optimal selling opportunity and will drag the asset towards the 18 May 2020 low at 1.2075. A breach of the latter will unleash the asset to find a cushion around the psychological support at 1.2000.

On the flip side, the pound bulls could regain strength if the asset oversteps May 27 high at 1.2667. An occurrence of the same will drive the asset to near 20-EMA at 1.2780, followed by 50% Fibo retracement at 1.2836.

GBP/USD weekly chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2131
Today Daily Change -0.0184
Today Daily Change % -1.49
Today daily open 1.2315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2515
Daily SMA50 1.265
Daily SMA100 1.2998
Daily SMA200 1.3271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2518
Previous Daily Low 1.2301
Previous Weekly High 1.2599
Previous Weekly Low 1.2301
Previous Monthly High 1.2667
Previous Monthly Low 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2435
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2022
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2455
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2671

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

