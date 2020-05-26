GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA, 11-week-old resistance line in focus

  • GBP/USD shows no major action near two-week high, seesaws around 1.2330/35.
  • MACD turns bullish for the first time in 15 days.
  • A confluence of 50-day EMA, descending trend line from March 09 challenges the buyers.

Having flashed over 1.0% gains the previous day, GBP/USD buyers catch a breather around 1.2330/35 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday.

While bulls are cheering the MACD histogram’s favor after many days, fresh entries are likely awaiting the sustained break of 1.2370/80 area including 50-day EMA and a falling trend line from March 09.

Should the bulls manage to cross 1.2380 on a daily closing basis, 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March month’s declines, around 1.2505/15, will become the buyers’ favorite.

On the contrary, sellers will hesitate to enter unless witnessing a break below the ten-week-old rising support line, at 1.2370 now. Though, odds of the pair’s pullback to Monday’s top near 1.2200 can’t be ruled out.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2334
Today Daily Change 144 pips
Today Daily Change % 1.18%
Today daily open 1.219
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2322
Daily SMA50 1.2272
Daily SMA100 1.2613
Daily SMA200 1.2666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2204
Previous Daily Low 1.2164
Previous Weekly High 1.2296
Previous Weekly Low 1.2076
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2168
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2146
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2129
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2208
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2247

 

 

