GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA, 11-week-old resistance line in focus

- GBP/USD shows no major action near two-week high, seesaws around 1.2330/35.
- MACD turns bullish for the first time in 15 days.
- A confluence of 50-day EMA, descending trend line from March 09 challenges the buyers.
Having flashed over 1.0% gains the previous day, GBP/USD buyers catch a breather around 1.2330/35 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday.
While bulls are cheering the MACD histogram’s favor after many days, fresh entries are likely awaiting the sustained break of 1.2370/80 area including 50-day EMA and a falling trend line from March 09.
Should the bulls manage to cross 1.2380 on a daily closing basis, 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March month’s declines, around 1.2505/15, will become the buyers’ favorite.
On the contrary, sellers will hesitate to enter unless witnessing a break below the ten-week-old rising support line, at 1.2370 now. Though, odds of the pair’s pullback to Monday’s top near 1.2200 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2334
|Today Daily Change
|144 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.18%
|Today daily open
|1.219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2322
|Daily SMA50
|1.2272
|Daily SMA100
|1.2613
|Daily SMA200
|1.2666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2204
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2247
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
