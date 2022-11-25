- GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2100 as the US Dollar stalls decline.
- Mixed sentiment amid dovish Fed and China’s covid woes cap GBP/USD”s upside.
- 200DMA at 1.2185 remains a tough nut to crack for GBP/USD bulls.
GBP/USD is easing from three-month highs of 1.2153, as bulls take a breather on Black Friday. Amid extended holiday-thinned market conditions, the US Dollar has stalled its decline, as end-of-the-week repositioning seems to be in play.
The Fed November meeting Minutes showed that most board members saw a slower pace of higher appropriate ‘soon’. The dovish pivot in the Fed’s tightening outlook triggered a fresh sell-off in the US Treasury yields, which knocked down the US Dollar across the board.
So far this Black Friday’s trading, the Cable remains at the mercy of the market sentiment, with China’s covid curbs keeping investors on the edge. A partial holiday in the US will leave GBP/USD traders mostly on the sidelines, as the focus shifts toward next week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release.
Nothing seems to have changed technically for GBP/USD, as sellers continue to lurk above the 1.2150 region. Buyers await a sustained break above the bearish 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2185 should the previous day’s high at 1.2153 give way. The next relevant upside barrier is seen at 1.2200, the round number.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat while above the midline, backing the range trade in the pair, at the moment.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, the 1.2050 support area needs to be broken decisively to trigger a corrective decline. The 1.2000 psychological barrier could then come to the rescue of bulls.
The line in the sand for GBP/USD buyers is seen at around 1.1700, where the 21 and 100DMAs hang around.
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2108
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1682
|Daily SMA50
|1.1404
|Daily SMA100
|1.1644
|Daily SMA200
|1.2192
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2048
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2113
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2001
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6750 amid light trading
AUD/USD is holding steady above 0.6750. as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a relatively quiet Asian session. The Aussie stands resilient to the mounting concerns surrounding China's covid resurgence. Light trading on Black Friday seems to help AUD/USD.
EUR/USD looks to 1.0450 amid mixed market mood on Black Friday
EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance while recapturing the 1.0400 mark in the Asian session this Black Friday. The Euro pair is drawing support from a broadly subdued US Dollar even though risk sentiment remains tepid due to thin market conditions.
Gold faces a wall of resistances eyeing $1,775, US NFP
Gold price is challenging bearish commitments near the $1,760 round figure, extending its upbeat momentum into the fourth straight trading day. The bright metal is on track to book weekly gains after a negative end a week ago.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
US Dollar continues to weaken, following Fed minutes
The U.S. Dollar was lower across the board on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee confirmed that it could be prepared to pivot from aggressive rate hikes in coming months.