GBP/USD Price Analysis: 2 bearish scenarios, 1 bullish

- GBP/USD at a cross road, with monthly supply territories problematic for the bulls.
- Bears will be keen to see a break of daily support, and there are two scenarios for how that might play out.
GBP/USD is a tricky pair at the best of times, renowned for higher volatility in the forex space.
The 4-hour ATR is now at the highest level since 23rd November as we move into the crucial make-or-break talks between EU/UK Brexit negotiators, and the clock is ticking.
The price action has been in the hands of the bulls for the most part, with cable climbing from weekly lows in the 1.27 area and en-route towards a new swing high, but stalling short in monthly supply territory, so far.
The bulls have marked a recovery high of 1.3442 this week, but the price has stalled and is pressured, currently down 0.37% on the day.
So, with price at weekly resistance and below 1.3514 monthly highs, where next?
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next opportunities could arise, either to the upside, on a break of the monthly resistance, or to the downside on a break below daily support.
Monthly chart
The price action on the monthly chart shows that the bullish impulse was rejected at old resistance.
The price subsequently made a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and then moved back to test the highs, supported in the 50% and 38.2% regions.
A bullish scenario can only exist on a break of the monthly supply zone.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart shows that the late August wick triggered a monumental sell-off.
Therefore, this is likely to be a strong area of resistance.
There is not long to go until the close of this week, and a bearish close, (red candle, currently green), could be the makings of a downside shift.
The following offers two scenarios for the downside:
Daily charts
The first scenario relies on the daily wick being filled on the lower time frames and a break of current support.
The second scenario relies on support holding, for the time being, and the formation of a right-hand shoulder of what could be the makings of a bearish head and shoulders top.
Both scenarios would equate to a downside opportunity from which swing traders can administer from a lower time frame, such as the 4-hour chart, for optimal positioning.
This would be according to market structure and price action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Australia Trade Balance greatly beats surplus expectations, but no bid in AUD
AUD rose from 0.7370 to 0.7401 via 0.7352 overnight and was sitting at 0.7406 ahead of the event. Despite the data, the price is unchanged moments after the release but should be underpinned on the positive beat.
USD/CAD hits fresh multi-year lows at 1.2910 amid wave of US dollar weakness
USD/CAD has ground to fresh multi-year lows in recent trade at 1.2910. Indeed, the pair touched the 1.2910 level, meaning that it eked out fresh multi-year lows. USD/CAD closed out Wednesday FX trade 16 pips lower or down 0.13%.
Gold: Bulls back in the game, but resistance is strong
In the following series of analysis, we look at the price action of gold in a top-down illustration and derive where the next bearish opportunity could arise for swing traders.
Rethinking the composition of Covid relief
The most important requirement is to get the funds out there — soon. Exactly who benefits is secondary. Still, that secondary consideration is a big one. In concrete terms, I favor directing allocations to (a) those with little or no income ...
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!