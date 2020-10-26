GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3000 amid Brexit and virus woes

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD licks wounds near Friday’s lows amid risk-off mood.
  • Brexit talks ‘on knife-edge’, UK records 23K new coronavirus cases.
  • Markets await fresh Brexit, virus and US stimulus updates.

GBP/USD extends losing streak into a third straight day on Monday, pressured by the downbeat market mood amid a rapid surge in coronavirus cases globally.

The UK itself reported 23,012 news cases on Sunday, with the highest COVID-19 infection rates continue to be seen in the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber and the North East. Meanwhile, the key European economies, including Spain, Italy and France, imposed partial lockdowns and stricter restrictions to contain the contagion.

Investors ran for safety in the US dollar amid the coronavirus resurgence, knocking-off the risk asset, the GBP. Meanwhile, looming uncertainty over the likely US fiscal stimulus deal, heading into the final week before the election, bodes well for the greenback. The US dollar index gains 0.15% on the day, now recovering to 92.91 from a daily low of 92.70.

Apart from the growing virus concerns, the cable remains undermined by the Brexit uncertainty, despite the resumption of the EU-UK negotiations last week. The main sticking point continues to remains over fisheries, with the French President Emmanuel Macron threatening over the weekend to retract from any Brexit deal that that “sacrifices” French fishermen.

In the day ahead, a lack of relevant macro news from both sides of the Atlantic will put the focus back on the Brexit, virus and stimulus developments. Meanwhile, the sentiment on the global markets will be closely followed.

GBP/USD technical levels

Immediate support is placed at 1.3007 (10 and 50-DMA), below which the 20-DMA at 1.2978 would come into play. To the upside, 1.3052 (pivot point) is the level to beat for the bulls. The next critical resistance awaits at 1.3069 (5-DMA).

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3026
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2961
Daily SMA50 1.3014
Daily SMA100 1.286
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3123
Previous Daily Low 1.3019
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2996
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2892
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3163
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3203

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150

AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150

AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50

USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50

The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours. 

USD/JPY News

Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance

Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance

Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.

Gold News

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data

WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.  

Oil News

Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves

Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves

The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures