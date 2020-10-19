GBP/USD: Pound ignores political posturing for now – MUFG

Sterling is indifferent for now as Brexit talks head into crunch period. The pound is holding its ground with cable trading above the 1.2900-level and EUR/GBP below the 0.9100-level. The lack of pound movement is somewhat surprising considering that Brexit trade negotiations have deteriorated following last week’s EU Summit, economists at MUFG Bank brief.
Key quotes
“The lack of pound weakness strongly suggests that market participants continue to believe that a trade deal will be reached and are not overly concerned by the latest political posturing. Michael Barnier and David Frost are expected to seek a way out of the latest Brexit impasse when they meet today.”
“Market participants have welcomed a report from Bloomberg that suggest British officials are prepared to water down the controversial Internal Market Bill in a move that could help improve trade negotiations with the EU.”
“If a last minute deal can still be reached before year end, the end of October/early November is now seen as the real final deadline for talks. In the meantime, we expect market participants’ confidence over a trade deal will be more severely tested. The risk of political miscalculation still exists even if it is in both sides interests to reach a deal.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1750 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising to around 1.1750, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.