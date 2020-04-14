- GBP/USD refreshes the monthly top amid the broad US dollar weakness.
- Coronavirus keeps flashing red signals, comparatively more for the US.
- UK’s Deputized leader Raab signals one more month of lockdown, NHS Providers cite lack of medical supplies.
- EU-UK Brexit negotiators may discuss a timetable for the next round of talks on Wednesday.
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2560, monthly high, while heading into the London open on Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable pays a little heed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis at home as the problems are comparatively larger in the US.
Although the UK’s coronavirus death toll surged beyond 11,000, the pair buyers might concentrate on more than 20,000 from the US, the global epicenter, to cherish upside momentum.
Also supporting the pair’s run-up could be the UK PM Boris Johnson’s exit from the hospital. Though, The Guardian relied on his spokesman to say that He is “focusing on recovery”.
Against the move could be the likely extension of the British lockdown for another month. The Guardian quoted Sir Patrick Vallance, Government Chief Scientific Adviser, while citing expectations that the number of deaths from coronavirus to continue rising this week before hitting a plateau that could last for up to three weeks. It’s worth mentioning that the news also mentioned the lack of medical supplies based on the comments from Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS (National Health Services) Providers.
Even so, the market’s risk-tone recovers since early-Asia amid hopes of the pandemic to recede in few weeks. While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields rise two basis points to 0.77% whereas stocks in Asia register mild gains by the press time.
While there prevails nothing major on the economic calendar to watch ahead of Wednesday’s likely Brexit talk timetable, virus updates could keep the driver’s seat. It should also be noted that the Fed policymakers have recently been cautiously optimistic and may help the US dollar to recover some of its losses during the US session.
Technical analysis
Having breached 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside, GBP/USD buyers aim for 50-day and 200-day SMAs, respectively near 1.2580 and 1.2660. However, a daily closing below the said key Fibonacci level around 1.2520 can fetch the quote to a three-week-old rising trend line near 1.2485.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2564
|Today Daily Change
|61 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|1.2503
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2143
|Daily SMA50
|1.2587
|Daily SMA100
|1.2831
|Daily SMA200
|1.2656
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2537
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2453
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2165
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2459
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2414
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits at five-week highs above 0.6400 post-China trade data
Australian dollar stands resilient to the awful March NAB Business Survey and mixed Chinese Trade numbers, as AUD/USD holds firmer near five-week highs of 0.6432. A better market mood and broad USD weakness collaborate with the upside.
USD/JPY: On the defensive near 107.60 amid weaker US dollar
USD/JPY is on the back foot around 107.60 in Tuesday's Asian trading, as broad-based US dollar weakness overshadows the risk-on action in the Asian equities and US stock futures.
Gold: Turns lower from $1,730
Gold has pulled back from the seven-year high of $1,730 and could witness a deeper pullback to the former hurdle-turned-support of $1,703, as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index.
WTI snaps two-day losing streak, still below $23.00, amid risk reset
While bouncing off the lowest from April 02 to $22.75, WTI registers 1.95% gains during the Asian session on Tuesday. Hopes of further relief from the supply-side seem to favor the recent pullback. API data, virus updates will be the key.
Five most important events this week – Earnings will also be a very important test for stocks
US stocks are starting this new trading week lower but for currencies its been a quiet morning with many European and Asian markets closed for Easter Monday. There was very little consistency in the US dollar’s performance.