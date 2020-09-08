GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3200 ahead of Brexit showdown

- GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3150 after refreshing two-week low with 1.3138.
- EU policymakers respond to UK PM’s Brexit salvo ahead of eighth round of talks in London.
- A record $1.6 billion left British funds during June-Aug on no-deal Brexit fears.
- US traders’ return from holiday, risk catalysts will be the key as bearish bias surge the most in seven weeks.
With the Brexit grapevine occupying news off-late, GBP/USD stays depressed near 1.3140, down 0.12% on a day while heading into Tuesday’s London open. Other than the fears of no-deal departure, risk reset and a light calendar also helps the Cable sellers to keep the reins before policymakers from the European Union (EU) travel the UK for the eighth round of trade negotiations.
Although UK’s Environment Secretary George Eustice downplayed chatters surrounding major changes in the Brexit agreement, the EU diplomat Michael Barnier shows readiness to walk out of the trade negotiations, per UK Express, if that comes. On the other hand, Ireland’s Foreign Minister placates traders while asking to not overreact to the news that the Tories may seek to undermine the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Even so, the Irish diplomat warns Boris Johnson and Company over any such action. This raises the fears of further losses to the British funds after witnessing a record outflow of $1.6 billion in three months to August amid such pessimism.
Elsewhere, the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases ease from the highest since May of 2,988 to 2,948 while also cutting down on the virus-led restrictions from Northern England. Furthermore, BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane praised the British recovery from the virus-hit times and pushed for the end of the furlough scheme.
On the other hand, American markets were closed on Monday but the US dollar index printed a five-day winning streak as the rush to risk-safety continued amid the Beijing-Washington tussle. Also helping the greenback could be concerns of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) bias.
Moving on, the pair traders will keep eyes on the Brexit talks and how the US traders react to the latest risk moves as the GBP/USD risk reversal suggest the most bearish bias in seven weeks.
Technical analysis
Considering Monday’s weakness past-21-day SMA amid normal RSI conditions, the GBP/USD pair sellers are likely to target a short-term ascending support line near 1.3120 but the late-August lows near 1.3060 may restrict the quotes’ further weakness. Meanwhile, an upside break of 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3190 will need to cross the August 19 high of 1.3267 to recall the buyers. However, 1.3200 may offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3147
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3189
|Daily SMA50
|1.293
|Daily SMA100
|1.2672
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3279
|Previous Daily Low
|1.314
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.