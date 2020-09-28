GBP/USD: Mildly bid towards 1.2800 on Brexit optimism

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD probes the upper end of 1.2772/51 trading range.
  • British diplomats are positive on reaching a trade deal, Michel Gove heads to Brussels ahead of Tuesday’s talks.
  • UK prepares for a strict social lockdown as backlash against 10:00 PM curfew surged.
  • BOE policymaker defends negative rates, no-deal Brexit can result in one million job losses.

GBP/USD keeps the early-Asian recovery, up 0.18% intraday near 1.2770, while heading into Monday’s London open. The Cable benefits from the weekend headlines suggesting brighter odds of success for the key Brexit talks. Though, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and mixed political clues keep the bulls chained ahead of the crucial week comprising trade negotiations and UK GDP. While the divorce talks will start from Tuesday, British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove’s visit to Brussels makes the day important amid a light calendar.

Optimism surrounding Frost and Company…

Although the Internal Market Bill (IMB) has ripped off the latest round of Brexit talks, The Daily Mail said UK’s Negotiator Lord Frost’s team is reported to have privately said: “There will be a deal.” Also on the positive side is head of the Confederation of British Industries (CBI) head, Carolyn Fairbairn who said that a trade deal "can and must be made."

On the other hand, European Union’s (EU) Brexit diplomat Michel Barnier is reported to be the neutral head of the talks but leaders from France and Ireland are flashing red signals over the success of this week’s discussion in Brussels.

The cost of losing a trade deal is estimated, by the Financial Times, as near 1.0 million British jobs whereas a further burden on the economy that is yet to overcome the COVID-19 woes seems to push the BOE policymakers to defend the negative rate policies. Even so, the Centre for Brexit Policy urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tear up his divorce deal with the EU, per Reuters.

Elsewhere, the Tory diplomats are working hard to avoid isolation cheats and stave off the lines near pubs, restaurants around 10:00 PM curfew. As a result, The Times conveyed the odds of the total social lockdown.

It’s worth mentioning that the US District Court of Columbia’s halt to the Trump administration’s ban on TikTok download joined vaccine hopes to keep the risk-tone sentiment positive at the week’s start. Though, a lack of major data/events lets the traders guessing.

Against this backdrop, Futures in the UK and the US are mildly positive while the Asia-Pacific shares print gains.

Looking forward, updates from Gove’s visit to the European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will be critical amid an absence of any major catalysts scheduled for publishing.

Technical analysis

A falling trend line from September 01, at 1.2785 now, restricts the pair’s immediate upside ahead of 1.2870/75 resistance. Meanwhile, the monthly low around 1.2675 can question GBP/USD bears.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2772
Today Daily Change 25 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.2747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2989
Daily SMA50 1.3018
Daily SMA100 1.2733
Daily SMA200 1.2721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2806
Previous Daily Low 1.2688
Previous Weekly High 1.2967
Previous Weekly Low 1.2676
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.276
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2688
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.257
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2865
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2924

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

