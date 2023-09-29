GBP/USD loses the 1.22 handle to close out Friday trading

- The GBP/USD initially rose on Friday, but got knocked lower as the market broadly swept back into the US Dollar.
- The US Dollar index caught a late bid to push back into the middle to close out the trading week.
- Recession risk is still quite high in the UK, capping Pound Sterling bids.
The GBP/USD sank just south of the 1.2200 handle heading into the Friday market close, and the pair finds itself still struggling under the weight of a heavy bearish trend.
Inflation continues to be a hot topic for the Bank of England (BoE), and the UK may have no choice but to continue facing down high interest rates. With prices continuing to grow above the BoE's target, interest rate cuts remain a far-off dream for market investors hoping to get their borrowing and funding costs eased.
UK labor conditions continue to deteriorate, and the manufacturing outlook remains pessimistic looking forward.
Next week the UK will see Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures for September; the PMI data is broadly expected to show continued deterioration in economic expectations.
The US Dollar (USD) is set to remain well-bid through next week's trading window. An impending US government shutdown is seeing the Greenback bolstered across the broader market, and a government shutdown could see next week's Non-Farm Payrolls delayed.
Read More:
Forex Today: Another positive week for the Dollar
Pound Sterling fails to hold recovery as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD technical outlook
The Sterling got rejected from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average after peaking at an intraday high of 1.2270 on Friday, sending the pair into a fresh low of 1.2180 for the day.
The GBP/USD is currently pinned to the midpoint at the 34-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as intraday momentum bleeds out, and the midweek's bounce from a near-term low if 1.2110 looks set to run out of steam.
Daily candlesticks have the GBP/USD deeply off the beaten path, tumbling away from the 200-day SMA currently parked just above 1.2400, and the pair is set to continue charging into fresh six-month lows is selling pressure keeps up.
A descending 34-day EMA is providing dynamic resistance for any potential bullish pullbacks, and is currently priced in at the 200-day SMA, looking for a bearish crossover.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2199
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2394
|Daily SMA50
|1.2602
|Daily SMA100
|1.2626
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2225
|Previous Daily Low
|1.212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2425
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2231
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2139
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2348
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200
GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860
Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%
Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.