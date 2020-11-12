GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around 1.3180 region post-UK macro data

- GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
- Mostly disappointing UK macro data failed to provide any respite or ease the intraday selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed near two-day lows, around the 1.3180 region and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro releases.
Data published by the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK economy expanded by 1.1% in September and 15.5% during the third quarter of 2020, both missing consensus estimates. Separately, the UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production figures for September also fell short of market expectations.
The data comes on the back of persistent Brexit-related uncertainties and continued undermining the sentiment surrounding the British pound. It is worth recalling that an Irish minister said on Wednesday that EU-UK negotiators are now set to miss their mid-November deadline for a new Brexit deal.
On the other hand, a pullback in the US equity futures drove some haven flows towards the US dollar. This, in turn, further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair and contributed to the retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.3300 mark or two-month tops set in the previous day.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey. This, along with developments surrounding the Brexit saga, will influence the GBP price dynamics and continue to infuse some volatility around the GBP/USD pair.
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3187
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3038
|Daily SMA50
|1.2973
|Daily SMA100
|1.2925
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3238
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3411
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD falls as rising covid cases outweigh vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair and outweigh the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Gold: Recovery remains capped below $1875
Gold consolidates its recovery gains below $1875 amid mixed market sentiment. Gold fell by over 4.5% on Monday and could suffer deeper declines in the next few weeks as the US fiscal imprudence and hopes for coronavirus vaccine could drive Treasury yields higher.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.