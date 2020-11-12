GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around 1.3180 region post-UK macro data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Mostly disappointing UK macro data failed to provide any respite or ease the intraday selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed near two-day lows, around the 1.3180 region and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro releases.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK economy expanded by 1.1% in September and 15.5% during the third quarter of 2020, both missing consensus estimates. Separately, the UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production figures for September also fell short of market expectations.

The data comes on the back of persistent Brexit-related uncertainties and continued undermining the sentiment surrounding the British pound. It is worth recalling that an Irish minister said on Wednesday that EU-UK negotiators are now set to miss their mid-November deadline for a new Brexit deal.

On the other hand, a pullback in the US equity futures drove some haven flows towards the US dollar. This, in turn, further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair and contributed to the retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.3300 mark or two-month tops set in the previous day.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey. This, along with developments surrounding the Brexit saga, will influence the GBP price dynamics and continue to infuse some volatility around the GBP/USD pair.

Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3187
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.3216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3038
Daily SMA50 1.2973
Daily SMA100 1.2925
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3314
Previous Daily Low 1.3192
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3168
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3046
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3362
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3411

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD falls as rising covid cases outweigh vaccine hopes

EUR/USD falls as rising covid cases outweigh vaccine hopes

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair and outweigh the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Recovery remains capped below $1875

Gold: Recovery remains capped below $1875

Gold consolidates its recovery gains below $1875 amid mixed market sentiment. Gold fell by over 4.5% on Monday and could suffer deeper declines in the next few weeks as the US fiscal imprudence and hopes for coronavirus vaccine could drive Treasury yields higher.  

Gold news

WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks

WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks

WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.

Oil News

Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry

Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry

Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures