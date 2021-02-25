GBP/USD keeps the longest weekly rally in three years above 1.4100

- GBP/USD remains mildly bid, easing from intraday high off-late.
- UK Chancellor is up for an easy budget to help Britain overcome pandemic losses.
- Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness adds strength to the upside momentum.
- US Durable Goods Orders and Preliminary GDP can entertain the trades but nothing major in Asia.
GBP/USD steps back from an intraday high of 1.4150 to 1.4138 during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable prints mild gains on a day while rising for the sixth consecutive week, the biggest run-up since 2018, by press time.
While tracing the moves, the Daily Mail’s headlines suggesting easy money in next week’s British Budget are likely the key catalysts. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is up for presenting the annual budget statement and chatters are loud that the British diplomat will not only step back from his earlier tax-hike concerns but also take steps to make sure the economy booms shortly.
Read: UK Chancellor Sunak planning to inject the UK with a post-lockdown boom
Other than the UK budget news, the US dollar weakness and the broadly upbeat market sentiment also favored the GBP/USD bulls. The US dollar index (DXY) struggles around 90.00, the lowest since January 13, by press time. Also portraying the risk-on mood could be the US 10-year Treasury yields and S&P 500 Futures.
Global markets recently turned optimistic after the Fed policymakers rejected reflation fears and showed readiness to keep pumping the economy unless witnessing a sustained performance of benchmarks, like inflation and unemployment rate. The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and US President Joe Biden’s push for microchip buying, as well as US covid stimulus, add colors to the positive trading sentiment.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events can challenge the GBP/USD upside while the pre-US Q4 GDP caution may trigger the pullback moves.
Read: US January Durable Goods and Q4 GDP Preview: Consumers worry but they spend
Technical analysis
Bulls seem to get cautious off-late, as GBP/USD struggles above 1.4200, which in turn requires traders to closely watch an ascending support line from February 04, currently around 1.3975, during the pullback moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4143
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.4137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3842
|Daily SMA50
|1.3692
|Daily SMA100
|1.3436
|Daily SMA200
|1.3112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4243
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4082
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4036
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.383
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.8000 threshold after upbeat Aussie Q4 Private Capex
AUD/USD takes rounds to 36-month high following welcome data at home. Australia’s Q4 Private Capital Expenditure grew past-market forecast and prior. Aussie bond yields stay strong near May 2019 top, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains.
Gold: struggles to keep $1,800 even as S&P 500 Futures stay positive
Gold fades recovery moves from $1,783, barely positive after two consecutive declines. Risks cheer Fed policymakers’ rejection of reflation fears, vaccine news. Light calendar in Asia warrants traders to follow US Treasury yields for fresh impulse.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, the digital asset managed to recover almost instantly.
GBP/USD recovers back to mid-1.4100s after choppy day
Having found support above 1.4100, GBP/USD has moved back into the mid-1.4100s. Though having now been overtaken by AUD, NZD and NOK, GBP is still a strong performer this week.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).