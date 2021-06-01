GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff

- GBP/USD pierces the yearly top in a two-day run-up.
- US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
- Reflation, tapering fears consolidate ahead of the key US NFP.
- UK Manufacturing PMI, Brexit headlines and US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be eye during the day.
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. The cable broadly benefits from the US dollar weakness as well as optimism surrounding the UK’s gradual unlock by the press time.
With the return of full markets after a long weekend, traders cheer the receding odds of the Fed’s action, despite Friday’s strong US inflation figures, as well as increasingly upbeat British economic outlook. Also behind the run-up could be the BOE’s readiness for tapering versus the Fed’s repeated rejection of the same action.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields begin the trading with 2.1 basis points (bps) of upside around 1.61%, which in turn portrays the market’s upbeat sentiment and recedes the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Against these backdrops, the US dollar index (DXY) drops for the second consecutive day, down 0.11% intraday, after declining for the two straight months last.
It should, however, be noted that the Brexit jitters and cautious sentiment ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May probe GBP/USD bulls near the multi-month top.
Moving on, market players will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts and the US dollar moves ahead of the US ISM data. In the meantime, the UK Manufacturing PMI for May, expected to confirm 61.9 initial forecast, may entertain traders.
Read: ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
Technical analysis
Unless the quote drops back below 1.4220 immediate support, GBP/USD remains directed towards 2018 tops near 1.4375.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.424
|Today Daily Change
|30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4097
|Daily SMA50
|1.3933
|Daily SMA100
|1.3879
|Daily SMA200
|1.3533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4177
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pierces weekly hurdle above 1.2200 on inverse H&S confirmation
EUR/USD stays on the bids after confirming a bullish chart pattern on 1H. The currency major pair’s 200-HMA breakout confirmed inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play the previous day.
GBP/USD: Bulls keep eyes on 1.4250
GBP/USD accumulates gains in the early hours of the Asian session. The pair edges higher and locks decent gains on Tuesday. The pair opened on a positive note to touch the intraday high at 1.4227. On the 4-hour chart, the GBP/USD pair has been consolidating in a broader range of 1.4100 and 1.4228.
Gold welcomes June above $1,900 despite sluggish markets
Gold remains on the front foot, despite recently easing above $1,900, amid the early Asian trading session on Tuesday. The yellow metal buyers catch a breather around $1,907 after rising for the two consecutive months at the start of June.
Polkadot indecisive, exposed to a 20% decline
Polkadot price has not identified any price traction above $25.90 since the rebound from the May 23 low. Lack of support leaves DOT vulnerable to a new wave of liquidation in the cryptocurrency market.
Central bank inflation forecasts: ‘Trust us, we know better’
Strong belief in the quality of central bank economic forecasts enhances monetary transmission and hence the effectiveness of monetary policy.