ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar

- May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report.
- After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.
- An energetic post-long-week mood could add to volatility.
Has the bitterly disappointing jobs report been a one-off or a reason to worry? In normal times, that would be the most significant question on investors' minds, and the headline ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index would serve as the first hint. This time is different.
While Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls' figures for May are undoubtedly crucial, markets are rattled by the Federal Reserve's other mandate – inflation. Ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, the US reported that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) hit a peak of 3.1% yearly in April.
That beat already elevated estimates and raised concerns that the Fed would have to taper down its bond-buying scheme earlier than expected, en route to raising rates. The focus may easily shift from the headline PMI – and the employment component – to the Prices Paid statistic.
This data point stood at 89.6 in April, a record high and substantially above the previous peaks of the last decade. Moreover, it beat expectations I the past 13 months, showing that economists have been failing to grasp the rapid increase in price pressures. Will the upcoming report be the 14th in a row?
Source: FXStreet
The economic calendar is showing expectations for a repeat of 89.6 in May. A move above the 90 point level – and especially something closer to 95 – could boost the dollar.
Conversely, there is a case for falling inflation. Stimulus checks arrived on Americans' doorsteps in mid-March and the a substantial chunk was spent in April. Perhaps expenditure cooled down in May, allowing prices to decline. A fall to 85 or 80 may send chills down dollar bulls' spines.
Circling back to the headline, it is projected to hold up at 60.7, pointing to robust expansion in the industrial sector but below the peak of 64.7 recorded in March. If it slips below 60, it could weigh on the greenback. A minor increase, especially one above 65, would be positive, but seems highly unlikely now.
The Prices Paid component and headline will likely take attention from the employment component – especially as fewer people work in the manufacturing sector in comparison to the services one. The importance of this figure is due to the timing – it is released ahead of the Services PMI.
How much impact will the release have on the dollar? Volatility has been low on Monday, typical to a bank holiday in both the US and the UK. However, while some traders return to their desks with a hangover, others accumulate energy over the long weekend and may be ready to push currencies in a specific direction. Volatility could be higher than usual.
Conclusion
After the surge in Core PCE, inflation is firmly in the spotlight and the ISM Manufacturing PMI's Prices Paid component is the center of attention on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.